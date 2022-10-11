The century-old Parkview Health System in Pueblo, whose president and CEO says is facing financial issues that have challenged its future, has agreed to partner with health care giant UCHealth, which will pump tens of millions into Parkview over the next several years.
The two entities announced Tuesday they signed a letter of intent last week that calls for Parkview to join UCHealth in 2023. As part of their planned partnership, UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Parkview and the Pueblo community over several years, the two parties said.
"It's no secret that Parkview Health System has faced financial challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Leslie Barnes, Parkview's president and CEO, said in a news release issued jointly with UCHealth. "Among Colorado hospitals, Parkview has one of the highest percentages of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid with about four out of every five patients being covered by a governmental provider. This, combined with the current economic environment, is challenging the future of the hospital."
Joining UCHealth, Barnes added, "will provide new resources and long-term stability for Parkview’s patients, staff, providers and the broader community, while allowing us to continue caring for underserved patients in our community."
Parkview, a private nonprofit founded in 1923, describes itself as one of three large, independent community hospitals operating in Colorado, according to its website. It's the largest, nongovernment, nonprofit private employer in Pueblo County with about 3,000 employees, its website says.
Parkview's hospital is licensed for 350 beds, and the health system provides a "full range of health care services" that include a verified Level III trauma center and comprehensive cardiac and orthopedic care, the news release said.
The much larger UCHealth, meanwhile, is a nonprofit system headquartered in Aurora with 29,000 employees, 12 acute-care hospitals, more than 150 clinics and hundreds of physicians in Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska, according to the release. It's anchored by the University of Colorado Hospital and the CU Anschutz Medical campus; UCHealth also entered into an agreement a decade ago to lease Colorado Springs' Memorial Hospital system.
Parkview spokesman Todd Seip said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on all hospitals and "was pretty tough here in Pueblo, as well."
This year was expected to be "pretty lean" for Parkview, which already has gone through a process of downsizing over the last year — "eliminating programs and services that had a negative impact financially," Seip said. For example, Parkview closed its outpatient behavioral psychiatric unit, he said.
In making such moves, Parkview has attempted to balance its finances, he said, though "given the economic, kind of, conditions of Pueblo and southern Colorado and other businesses, it probably looks severe."
UCHealth spokesman Dan Weaver said many hospitals have faced financial challenges in recent years.
"You see across the nation and some of the hospitals here in Colorado have had to stop offering certain services or close units or downsize the number of beds that they are providing to the community and to their patients," he said.
The partnership between Parkview and UCHealth "has the goal of enabling Parkview to continue offering all of the services and treatments that they are providing today," Weaver said. "That's really the goal."
At the same time, the partnership could lead to new treatments and even clinical trials, which could be extended to patients in southern Colorado, Weaver said.
UCHealth's investment of nearly $200 million is expected to take place over the next 10 years, Seip said.
The news release says the money will help Parkview continue its support of nursing and clinical education programs, while helping to recruit new staff members and "stabilizing Parkview's finances." UCHealth's investment also "will include a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund to support patients, the community and the hospital," the release said.
Tuesday's announcement is the beginning of a process that Parkview and UCHealth expect will take until mid-2023 to be finalized, Weaver said. The agreement will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the Colorado Attorney General's Office, he said.
"UCHealth is honored that Parkview has chosen to join us, increasing the collaboration we started many years ago. We have similar missions and commitments to serving communities and providing the highest quality care for patients,” Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, said in the news release. "We look forward to building on the excellent care that Parkview’s 3,000 staff members and providers deliver today while ensuring the hospital and its patients have long-term stability."
Parkview's staff, providers and leaders will retain their positions and will continue to receive their current job-related benefits for the foreseeable future, according to the news release. Weaver added that no layoffs are anticipated among Parkview employees.