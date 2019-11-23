An Academy School District 20 parent and former teacher is suing the school board for refusing her request to release a list of superintendent finalists and their applications, along with closed-door executive session recordings.
Melanie Knapp sued Nov. 8 in El Paso County Fourth Judicial District Court, claiming the Pikes Peak region’s largest school district is violating open public records laws.
The complaint includes an application requesting the court to order the school board to show cause for withholding the information. It also wants the board to provide the recordings of 15 closed executive sessions held between Feb. 26 and May 9, to determine if they should be made public.
The D-20 board interviewed 26 viable candidates in the spring to replace Superintendent Mark Hatchell, who retired in June after 12 years of leading the district.
After being named the sole named finalist in April, Kimberly Hough, an assistant superintendent in Ashburn, Va., near Washington, D.C., unexpectedly withdrew from consideration, just days before she was to be sworn in.
The board, which hired a search firm to assist with the process, did not reopen the search. In May, however, it announced J. Thomas Gregory, the district’s deputy superintendent and chief financial officer since 2016, would be offered the job. Gregory accepted and took over July 1.
Knapp asked for and was denied the board’s executive session recordings “made during meetings before which decisions concerning the identities for the finalists were unknown and after which the identities of the finalists and later the successful candidates were determined,” according to the lawsuit.
She also requested and did not receive the names and application materials of the superintendent finalists, citing “specific provisions concerning the executive position hiring process in the Colorado Open Records Act and Open Meetings Law, in order to learn ‘the final group of applicants or candidates’ required to be made public.”
The lawsuit cites Colorado statute that the board “shall make public the list of all finalists … no later than fourteen days prior to appointing or employing one of the finalists to fill the position.”
Knapp said she was told the candidate applications were the property of the search firm hired by the district.
D-20 “has been advised not to comment at this time” on the lawsuit, said spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
“Due to pending litigation, we have been advised to not provide any further information … until the case is resolved,” she said in a statement.
D-20 used a closed selection process for choosing a superintendent, one of three methods allowed under Colorado law. The other two are an open search or no search.
During closed searches, district employees, students, parents and the community can be asked to provide input before the process begins through committees, forums or surveys, but the only name the board announces publicly is the sole finalist.
The main reason for this type of search, according to Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the executive search firm D-20 hired, is to not discourage candidates from applying, knowing their names would be kept private, unless they are offered the job.
Knapp’s complaint seeks to “end the practice of disclosing a single successful candidate for superintendent as the ‘list’ of finalists at least fourteen days prior to announcement of a hire.”
She asserts that the practice is inconsistent with the requirements of the Colorado Open Records Act and prohibits the public from being able to observe finalists and “possibly participate in the vetting process.”
The open meetings law requires public entities to make public “the list of all finalists” under consideration for a chief executive officer position at least 14 days before an appointment is made.
The Colorado Open Records Act mandates disclosing finalists’ applications (except for letters of reference and medical data). “Finalist” is defined as an applicant for a chief executive officer position “who is a member of the final group of applicants or candidates” made public under the open meetings law.
If only three or fewer applicants possess the minimum qualifications for the position, they should be considered finalists, according to Colorado’s open records law.
The laws’ language contemplates more than one “finalist,” Knapp’s lawsuit states. “The reasonable inference here is that the legislature intended for the public to be apprised of the identity of the group of finalists and to have an opportunity to weigh in before appointment.”
“In short, the practice sought to be ended here by Ms. Knapp is the Board making a decision on who it will hire behind closed doors and without any opportunity for the public to provide input on any candidate but the successful candidate,” the complaint says.
Knapp also calls for an end to “the practice of holding unjustified executive session closed-door meetings and failing to identify, in the motions to enter executive sessions, the particular matter to be discussed in as much detail as possible without compromising the purpose for which the executive session is held.”
Knapp asserts that the board discussed the candidates and narrowed the field outside of closed-door executive sessions or in illegally unannounced sessions.
She also wants answers as to why the recording of an executive session on March 7, which she requested on June 10, was destroyed 90 days after the meeting.
Representing Knapp are Boulder attorneys Eric Maxfield and Robert Gunning, who also are representing the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper in a similar complaint filed in September against the University of Colorado Board of Regents after its presidential search this year.
The university system also conducted a closed search and in May hired former Republican Rep. Mark Kennedy as its new president, a selection some decried.
In Colorado Springs, members of the deaf community rallied in January and February, objecting to what they called a lack of transparency in the hiring process for the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind’s new superintendent.
Under a closed selection, the school board narrowed 27 completed applications for the position to nine and then four.
The board and two committees of staff, students, parents and community members interviewed the four candidates, whom the board did not publicly name. After receiving feedback from the committees, the board chose as the sole finalist Nancy Benham, an assistant superintendent at the New York State School for the Deaf. Some protested the fact that she is not deaf.
