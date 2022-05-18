Panino's, the nearly half-century-old, family-run restaurant chain known for its signature panino sandwich, has closed its location at the First & Main Town Center on Colorado Springs' east side.
Longtime Panino's restaurants remain open at 604 N. Tejon St. in downtown, 1721 S. 8th St. on the city's west side and in Fort Collins.
The closing of Panino's at First & Main, southeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, wasn't about a loss of customers, but a loss of the restaurant's building.
Panino's opened its third Colorado Springs location at First & Main in 2015 and leased a 6,400-square-foot building that had housed Johnny Carino's, a national restaurant chain that no longer has a presence in Colorado.
This month, however, First & Main developer Norwood Development Group of Colorado Springs notified Panino's that it planned to demolish the Panino's building.
In its place, Norwood plans to construct a 9,921-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building, according to a proposal company representatives submitted recently to city government officials.
"The current footprint is too big for most restaurant concepts," Norwood said via email, in response to Gazette questions. "First & Main continues to see strong demand for retail space, especially for smaller footprint offerings."
First & Main, a sprawling, 20-year-old shopping center along Powers, between North Carefree Circle and Constitution Avenue, is home to dozens of big-box stores, restaurants, smaller retailers, service-oriented businesses and a movie theater complex.
AJ Frasca, a third-generation member of the Frasca family that founded Panino's in the 1970s and the owner of the First & Main location, said he was told by Norwood officials that Panino's could have remained open at the shopping center until August.
Instead, Frasca decided to close Panino's now; its last day was Wednesday.
Norwood's plan to tear down the building triggered a City Planning and Development Department requirement that a sign be posted outside Panino's, which spelled out the forthcoming demolition.
Not surprisingly, customers and employees were shocked, Frasca said.
"A sign goes up out front, and the staff are freaking out and have no idea what's going on," he said. "And they're looking for jobs and trying to figure out what they're going to do next."
The decision to close forced Frasca to reschedule customer reservations and move them to other Panino's locations or offer to cater their meals, he said.
Though he could have kept the First & Main Panino's open for the next few months, Frasca said it would have been unfair to try and hold onto employees who knew their jobs were going away. It also would have made it impossible to hire new workers for a short-term gig, he said.
Colorado Springs commercial real estate fairly strong 2 years after pandemic's onset — with an exception
"They (Norwood) didn't say I had to leave; that was my choice," Frasca said. "With it coming like a tidal wave, and all of a sudden here we are, and for the sake of our people, it became really hard overnight here. It was very difficult for them. And so I tried to make the best decision with them in mind."
Finding new jobs for his 44 full- and part-time employees became a top priority, Frasca said.
Some are relocating to other Panino's locations, he said; Frasca also owns the 8th Street Panino's, while his cousin Christina Lashwood and her husband, Bobby, own the Tejon Street restaurant. His sister and brother-in-law, Marie and John Beck, own the Panino's in Fort Collins.
Friends that own other restaurants and businesses in town, meanwhile, called him to try and help Panino's employees find jobs, Frasca added.
Asked if he was upset that he had lost his First & Main location, Frasca replied he wasn't angry, but humbled.
When word got out that Panino's was closing at the shopping center, he said he was overwhelmed with messages of support from customers, employees, friends and community members.
Panino's is one of a handful of longtime, family-owned and operated restaurants that has gained a loyal following over decades among Colorado Springs residents.
Its first location, originally known as Pizza Plus, was opened on Tejon Street in 1974 by AJ's grandparents, Tony and Evey Lou Frasca. In 1982, they opened the 8th Street location.
Nine years later, the Frascas renamed the restaurants in honor of their popular panino sandwich — a thin, baked pizza dough wrapped around meat, cheese, chicken and numerous other types of fillings. Panino's also is known for its pasta, pizza, calzones and salads.
"It's not a restaurant, it's like a fabric of the community," Frasca said. "It matters. It matters to a lot of people. You wouldn't think that a restaurant your grandparents started — and it's been handed down through generations — would matter so much. You didn't think it could matter more to people than it does me. But apparently it does.
"So that's been really humbling," he said. "You have no idea. That's the coolest thing. So, yeah, I could be mad and kicking and screaming, but I am just so grateful and humble for all of it. It's been a really neat experience. You couldn't get us to leave here. Through COVID, you couldn't get us to leave. We fought. It's just a building that's going away. We're still here."
In fact, while the First & Main restaurant has closed, Frasca said he expects to look for a new location for Panino's, though he doesn't know whether it would still be on the city's east side.
He already had scouted sites for a fourth restaurant in town before he learned of Norwood's plans, Frasca said.
Norwood expects to have two to four tenants for its new retail building that will be constructed at the Panino's site, the company said in its email. A timetable isn't yet available for the project.
Talks are underway with possible tenants, and Norwood added it would be open to bringing back Panino's in a smaller space in the new building, a possibility that Frasca didn't discount.