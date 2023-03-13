When the coronavirus started sweeping through Colorado three years ago, protecting hospitals' ability to care for the sickest patients was at the center of public life — a driving reason behind masks and limiting gatherings.

Waves of the virus hammered hospital care workers for years, causing exhaustion, burnout and staffing shortages that they are still recovering from.

But it also helped reshape the delivery of health care and accelerated the trend toward caring for more people at home through telehealth visits and remote monitoring.

"It is a never-go-back event," said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North.

Before the pandemic, the federal government hadn't appreciated the value of remote care, but coronavirus made it essential and it has proven to help patients — particularly those with chronic diseases — get more involved in their care, he said. Last year, UCHealth provided 348,000 virtual primary care and specialty care visits.

Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, chief clinical officer with Centennial-based Centura Health, specializes in family medicine and said telehealth communication also made routine patient visits more efficient by eliminating travel and wait times. He said he saw half of his patients via telehealth visits for nearly two years.

"(Telehealth) really opened up opportunities for people to access care in ways they couldn’t get before," Grenardo said. "Patients loved the quick, easy access."

For Elizabeth "Betty" Henley remote monitoring through UCHealth has helped calm her nerves around a recent diabetes diagnosis triggered by the steroids she needs to take following her heart transplant in December.

"There had to be a way to monitor this and give me a life," said Henley, who lives in Ellicott.

Her doctors expected the medications to trigger the diabetes but for Henley it is still a new health challenge with symptoms that can feel similar to side effects from anti-rejection drugs she must take for her new heart.

To help manage her condition, UCHealth set her up with an app that allows health care providers to help her keep a close eye on blood sugar levels from an office in Denver.

For example, when her blood sugar levels spiked, a condition that can make a patient shaky, confused and even lose consciousness, UCHealth providers called her within half an hour, to advise her. When her levels are too high she needs to drink lots of water and eat protein, such as a hard boiled egg.

Such close monitoring helps her avoid playing phone tag with doctor’s offices and trips to the hospital.

Without it, she would be far more anxious about her fluctuating blood sugar levels.

"I would be very concerned about why is it going up and down, I would be very nervous," Henley said.

Sustained success

Before the pandemic, Amy Hassell, director of patient services for UCHealth’s Virtual Health Center said the move toward more virtual care for diabetics was discussed, in part, because of an endocrinologist shortage. At the time, staff weighed whether remote care would be accepted. The pandemic likely accelerated change toward greater health care at home, a model she sees as the future, she said.

"People are more open to this than they would have been before the pandemic," Hassell said.

It's also proven effective, with patients achieving the same level of progress in three to four months that would take a year to two years with in-person care, she said. In the past, patients could have presented a health care provider with a paper record of blood sugar levels or data from their glucometer. But now technicians and diabetes educators work with patients weekly and get in touch with patients immediately when they receive alerts that a patient's blood sugars have reached critical levels, Hassell and her team said.

Sometimes patients hesitate to graduate from the program because of the accountability it has provided, said Kimberly Vigliotta, a clinical diabetes educator.

"Real-time feedback and coaching from our amazing team is really what made the difference," Hassell said.

Remote monitoring can also make the most of limited staff.

Building back staff

Many health care workers, including nurses, retired or changed careers amid intense pandemic working conditions.

Grenardo, with Centura Health, said that while the virus has reached a more endemic nature — present, but with less drastic disruptions to the population — and is causing fewer hospitalizations, the vast burnout among health care workers has compounded over the years and "hasn't gone away."

Care providers, initially facing overwhelming case numbers and patient deaths as well as an increase of violence against health care workers as the pandemic continues, has spurred them to look elsewhere, he said.

"If you have that versus a job that pays either the same or more but without that stress, that’s a decision people (are having to make) about staying in health care," Grenardo said.

Grenardo said that the exodus of workers has left remaining staff with even more patients to care for and duties to perform and has left organizations with less knowledge capital for effective training pipelines. To retain and recruit staff, he said, Centura can employ further human resources practices for a more supportive work environment paired with hiring practices, such as a recent $30,000 signing bonus incentive for night shift nurses who joined the company and work at least one year full or part time.

While UCHealth is getting back up to fully staffed, it is a "little thinner on the ground with experienced nurses," Steinbruner said. Many health care employers hired numerous newly graduated workers to fill positions who learned in largely virtual environments.

UCHealth launched a clinical education resource nurse program in fall 2021 to connect new graduates with experienced nurses to help them with questions, so new nurses always have someone to call on, Steinbruner said.

The hospital system also launched a tuition reimbursement program and covers 100% of the cost of continuing education for people interested in positions such as pharmacy technician, medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, counseling and social work.

As of Jan. 31, 108 employees have completed a program and 805 are enrolled in programs, hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.

The hospital system has also launched a course to help fill operating room nurse positions.

"We have done things to make this a place you want to work," said Steinbruner, the chief medical officer.

Central is expanding capacity by adding 40 beds to help meet demand driven in part by community growth and possibly by patients having delayed care during the pandemic, he said. The new beds are expected online this year.

To help address the mental and behavioral health needs exacerbated by the pandemic, UCHealth has integrated behavioral health services into 48 of its 52 primary care clinics, with full integration expected soon, Vogrin said. The CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora is also adding 40 inpatient beds for behavioral health this summer that will serve the state, she said.

However, the shortage of health care workers is expected to persist, with the Colorado Hospital Association predicting by 2026 the state will have a shortage of 10,000 registered nurses and 54,000 lower wage workers, such as nursing assistants.

Looking ahead, the state has made efforts within the last year to reengage and recruit health care workers, including passing legislation that requires hospitals to enact nurse staffing committees to guide state-set minimum staffing requirements, efforts to promote the "health, safety and welfare" of employees and patients and reducing nurse-to-patient ratios, in a bid to reduce stress on overworked providers.

Cara Welch, a spokesperson for CHA, said the pandemic also brought a "new era of collaboration" between urban hospitals that learned how to balance statewide patient loads, share resources and help guide rural hospitals that saw later virus surges.

"The lessons learned from that collaboration will certainly help in a future event — even if it looks quite different than the challenges we saw from COVID-19," Welch said.