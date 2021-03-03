Fast and furious.
It’s not a movie, but a description of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding activity.
In February, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued a whopping 515 permits for the construction of single-family, detached homes in the Springs and El Paso County, a report from the agency shows.
It was the first time that monthly permits for single-family homes — not including townhomes and condominiums — topped the 500 mark in El Paso County since 532 were issued in April 2005, according to Gazette historical data.
During the first two months of 2021, the Regional Building Department has issued 975 single-family permits , a 52% spike over the same period last year.
“It will be a busy year for us, which is good,” said Joe Loidolt, who heads homebuilding for Classic Cos., one of the Springs’ largest and most active builders.
Classic’s single-family home sales totaled 225 in January and February, a record high for the company for those two months, he said.
The same factors that spurred homebuilding in 2020 — when residential construction was at a 15-year high — are driving activity so far this year, Loidolt said.
Historically low mortgage rates are helping many people to afford homes, he said. Thirty-year, fixed-rate loans inched up last week to a nationwide average of 2.97%, yet remain below the 3.45% rate of a year ago at this time, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
An ongoing housing shortage on the resale side of the Springs-area housing market also is fueling the surge in homebuilding.
In January, a Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report showed there were just 460 single-family homes listed for sale; five years earlier, the January inventory topped 1,900.
As a result of that tight supply, many home seekers can’t find a house and often wind up competing with a dozen other buyers, all of whom are submitting bids that exceed a seller’s asking price by thousands of dollars.
That scenario has driven many frustrated buyers to consider a new home.
“Demand is still there and there’s not a lot available on the resale market,” Loidolt said. “So that means your options are limited to the few that are available or a new home.”
The new home industry also is benefiting from changing demographics; millennials are getting older and entering the stage of life where they’re looking to form a household and therefore need a home, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in many people working from home over the last year also has contributed to the interest in new houses, Loidolt said.
“If you’re in an apartment, working from home, pretty soon you’re motivated to go find a house,” he said.
The furious pace of homebuilding is a big plus for the Pikes Peak region’ economy. The building industry employs thousands of people — from carpenters to framers to electricians — who in turn pump money into the economy through their purchase of cars, TVs, appliances and furniture, among other items.
The city of Colorado Springs, among other local governments, also taxes the purchase of construction materials, which generates millions in sales tax revenues annually that help fund roads, parks and other basic services.