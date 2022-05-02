The demand for new homes in Colorado Springs doesn't appear to have slowed because of spiking mortgage rates — at least, not yet.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 393 permits in April for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a 9.8% increase over the same month last year, according to a report the agency posted on its website Monday.

The figure reflects permits issued for the building of detached homes, which make up the bulk of new residential construction in the Colorado Springs area; it doesn't include townhomes, condos, duplexes or apartments.

Single-family permits now total 1,552 for the first four months of the year, Regional Building figures show. While that's down 11.1% from the same period in 2021, the pace of local homebuilding remains relatively strong; the permit total during the first four months of 2022 is still one of the highest over the last 20 years, Regional Building Department data compiled by The Gazette show.

Rich Laden, The Gazette