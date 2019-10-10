It flew across the Pacific in World War II, and was scrapped and buried in Papua New Guinea afterward — but the Lockheed P-38 Lightning landed a home Thursday at the National Museum of World War II's newly-built hangar.
Construction for the $6.5 million hangar began December 2018, said Bill Klaers, president and CEO of the museum. Inside the 40,000 square feet of steel and concrete sit half of the 24 WWII planes in the museum's collection. Some of the aircraft are nearly 80 years old, but many of them still fly in airshows, Klaers said.
"I think getting this building built was the next step to taking this thing to a world-class museum," he said.
The most iconic plane of the collection, Klaers said, is the P-38 Lightning, fondly dubbed White 33 for it's aircraft number painted in white on the tail.
White 33 was one of the first four P-38s to make it to the Pacific, and is the only combat veteran of its kind still flying.
In 2015, retired Air Force Col. Frank Royal visited Westpac Restorations, adjacent to the museum, where Klaers and his team have become the some of the nation's most renowned restorers of World War II planes. Royal told Klaers he used to fly P-38s. Through conversation, Klaers said he realized Royal didn't just fly the planes, he flew White 33.
Arranged around White 33 are 11 other WWII era planes — from an 800-horsepower 1941 Waco JYM to the drastically updated twin-engine Grumman F7F Tigercat. Over the past four days, more than 100 volunteers assembled exhibits that will allow visitors to walk through the timeline of WWII and past the planes that evolved from it.
Over the years, several high profile multi-billionaires have approached Klaers, wanting to purchase White 33. But to him, the value of the plane and the memories of the war are priceless.
"That is a generation that gave us what we have today," he said. "You watch that generation going away ... you have to preserve the history."