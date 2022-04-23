In November 2021, after Colorado Springs-area school board election results were finalized, Alexis Knox-Miller began preparing for the worst.
Al Loma, Sandra Bankes and Lauren Nelson had all won their respective races, and Colorado Springs School District 11’s Board of Education was about to undergo an ideological shift — with a new majority that questioned the effectiveness and necessity of the Department of Equity and Inclusion, which Knox-Miller directs.
“I think we all knew the writing was on the wall,” she said of the election results and their implications.
That writing became clearer during the board’s April 6 work session when it voted 4-2 to allow the equity department’s funding — which came from a grant — to “sunset,” effectively dissolving the department and ending Knox-Miller’s tenure as director.
Board members Jason Jorgenson (who attended the meeting remotely), Bankes, Nelson and Parth Melpakam gave a “thumbs-up” vote to allow the department’s funding to run out in September. Members Julie Ott and Darleen Daniels opposed the move. Loma attended the meeting but left before the vote.
The department's dissolution comes amid a nationwide debate over equity in schools. In recent elections, conservative board candidates have challenged incumbents by campaigning on platforms that conflated equity efforts with "critical race theory," a graduate-level academic framework not typically taught in K-12 schools.
Nationwide, about 90 school board candidates with anti-equity stances defeated incumbents last November, according to the election-tracking website Ballotpedia. Several of those upstarts were in Colorado.
In Douglas County, four conservative candidates — Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar — were elected to the school board last November. Just a few weeks after the new members assumed their seats, the board drafted and approved a resolution to review the equity policy adopted by the district in March 2021. About two weeks after that, the board voted, 4-3, to fire Superintendent Corey Wise.
In the Colorado Springs area, nine conservative candidates ran for office in Districts 11, 20 and 49. All nine candidates — including Bankes, Loma and Nelson — won their respective races.
District leaders said the decision to dissolve the department was financial, not political. Opponents of the move, like the advocacy group Neighbors for Education, believe it was preordained from the time the final votes were tallied in November.
“Neighbors for Education is deeply saddened but not surprised by the school board's decision to shutter the Equity Department,” the group said in a statement. “It is heartbreaking to see our beloved school district being liquidated in pursuit of a political agenda. Our students deserve better, our teachers deserve better, and our community deserves better.”
D-11 leaders said they will remain committed to equity work in the district, and that they are planning to divide the work among several department heads.
“I think we have the skills and the talents within our district to do this,” Bankes said during the April 6 work session. “I would like to see the money that would go to (the equity department) go back into the pot for compensation for our teachers and our (education support staff).”
D-11’s enrollment has declined by about 1,000 students per year over the past four years, and the anticipated funding crunch has forced the board and administration to make some difficult choices, including a provisional budget that calls for the elimination of 53 teaching positions. However, the new board members made no secret of their misgivings regarding the equity department, and Knox-Miller believes the dissolution of her department is essentially the fulfillment of a campaign promise.
“I understand the budget situation in our district, and I think those tough conversations have to be had,” said Knox-Miller, who spoke with The Gazette while on leave. “But I do not think that is the only reason. I think the new board members ran against (critical race theory) and equity efforts, and now they have to hold true to what they said during their campaign.”
When former Superintendent Michael Thomas assumed leadership of D-11 in 2018, one of his stated goals was to address equity and close achievement gaps. With this in mind, Thomas established the Department of Equity and Inclusion and performed an equity audit to identify and address those gaps. The moves toward equity were met with hostility from conservative stakeholders, with some of them calling for Thomas’ ouster.
"You didn't come to D-11 to make sure our kids get a great education. You came here to complete an indoctrination agenda," Jennifer Bertram said to Thomas at a February board meeting. "As a D-11 stakeholder and former parent, I do not support the renewal of your contract."
"You need to do better," former D-11 parent Christy Davis said at the same meeting. "Finding a more capable superintendent for your district is not only important for the future of the children of District 11, but necessary at this point."
In March, Thomas and the district agreed to part ways, and the equity department lost its architect and biggest advocate.
Knox-Miller said she believes the department’s equity work would have produced tangible results, given more time.
“I think that’s the hardest part about all of this,” she said. “We were building a department from nothing, and that takes time.”
During her first year at D-11, Knox-Miller was essentially a department unto herself, doing all the clerical work, data mining and reporting as she worked to establish what is thought to be the first equity department in the region. In fall 2020, the district hired the American Institutes of Research to conduct a comprehensive equity audit of the district. A final report — currently available on the district’s webpage — was delivered in June 2021.
The audit concluded that schools with higher concentrations of students from low-income families, English Language Learners, special-education students and students of color were falling behind other schools in the district.
In an effort to educate the public on the audit's findings and their implications, Knox-Miller held a series of “equity cafe” conversations with small audiences. The format didn’t go over well with some stakeholders, who wanted the department to conduct larger question-and-answer sessions. Comments and responses ranged from skeptical to vitriolic, she said.
“I was getting phone calls from morning till night, and harassing emails,” Knox-Miller said. “It took a toll.”
Opponents of the equity program said it spent too much time and effort focusing on race.
“The typical DEI program, like the one now sunsetting in D-11, starts with a baseline assumption that human beings are defined first and foremost by their immutable characteristics such as skin color,” Joseph Boyle, a former D-11 teacher, said at an April 13 board meeting.
Knox-Miller said race was not the only factor her department explored — just the most uncomfortable one.
“To say that race is not a factor in how kids are educated is disingenuous at best,” she said. “There is obviously an issue. The data points to it, nationally, in our state, and here in our city.”
For example, data show that while white children comprise half of D-11 students, they make up 72% of those enrolled in gifted and talented programs.
About 40% of white third graders in D-11 met or exceeded expectations on the Spring 2021 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) English/Language Arts assessments, compared to 15% of Black students and 20% of Hispanic students. In math, only 4.9% of Black students and 10.4% of Hispanic students met or exceeded expectations, compared to 30% of white students.
Scores saw a decline across the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but while all students fared better in 2019, the demographic disparities were similar, Colorado Department of Education data show.
Either white students are naturally smarter than their Black or brown classmates, Knox-Miller said, or there are other factors at work.
Equity work is not about assigning blame for the discrepancies, Knox-Miller said. It entails identifying the inequities — what she calls “interrogating the system” — and crafting strategies to fix them.
“Those are the kinds of questions that have to be asked,” she said. “Do we genuinely believe (white students are smarter than Black and brown ones), or is something else going on? This is not about pointing fingers and making people feel bad. This is about solutions.”
Knox-Miller said she is confident the work will continue, but the presence of a dedicated equity department would have made it much easier. Mining and tracking equity data, nurturing partnerships and coordinating training is a difficult job for administrators whose primary duties lie in other areas, she said.
“There are some really great people who are in place, and I think they are going to be champions of equity. I do, however, think it’s a big job on top of the other jobs (the department heads) have to do, which is why I think the department was necessary.”
Knox-Miller said she’s not sure what lies ahead for her, but she hopes to remain in the education field.
“My goal is to always be of service to kids, and to look out for students who don’t always get the education they deserve,” said Knox-Miller, a mother of four. “I want to continue to do good work. I’m just waiting to see what that looks like.”