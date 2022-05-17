An out-of-state developer that's completing construction of a hotel on Colorado Springs' northeast side now aims to add a second property next door.
A&R Group of Gulf Shores, Ala., plans to build a four-story, 105-room Home2 Suites by Hilton, northwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road, according to a proposal it submitted to city government officials.
The company hopes to break ground on the Home2 Suites by year's end and open it in early 2024, said Zach Hoyt, A&R's president of development. It would go up just north of a 95-room Hampton Inn that A&R expects to open in early July.
Home2 Suites is an extended-stay brand for business people and travelers who typically stay for several days, weeks or even months and need apartment-like amenities. Home2 Suites rooms have separate sleeping and living areas, kitchens and free Wi-Fi, while the hotel offers a pool and complimentary breakfast, Hilton's website shows.
Hampton Inn, which also is part of the Hilton family of properties, markets itself toward leisure and business travelers who need a more traditional hotel room for a few nights.
The two brands would give A&R an opportunity to capture a variety of Colorado Springs travelers, while the hotels' location on Powers offers high visibility along one of the city's busiest roadways .
Home2 Suites, in particular, would cater to guests such as those working a few miles south at Peterson Space Force Base and its nearby defense contractors, as well as athletes and visitors at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in the central part of town, said Ken Patel, A&R's CEO.
The Home2 Suites would be built just north of UCHealth Memorial Hospital's Eastview Medical Campus that's under construction on Powers' west side, between Barnes and North Carefree Circle. The hotel also would be a short drive from St. Francis Medical Center at Powers and Woodmen Road.
Operating two hotels next to each other would allow A&R to have managers and other staffers in place to support both properties, which would improve operating efficiency and provide a quality experience for guests, said Hoyt, A&R's president of development.
"We love the market; it's obviously a growing market," Hoyt said. "The market can handle additional hotels and having an extended-stay product in that area, the Home2 Suites brand, it's a perfect fit."
Jordin Egan, a commercial broker with NAI Highland in Colorado Springs who worked with A&R in finding the Home2 Suites site, said the group looked up and down Powers to target a location for an extended-stay property.
"Powers, being just a huge thoroughfare for the city, but mainly for the military, everything like that, it's the I-25 (Interstate 25) for the east side, which is great," Egan said.
The proximity of the Powers-and-Barnes location to the new UCHealth medical campus also would provide a long-term place to stay for patients, their family members and visitors, she said.
The Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites won't be A&R's last hotels in the market, Patel said.
The company plans to develop a dual-branded Hilton property in the north-side InterQuest area, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway, that will carry the Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton flags, he said.