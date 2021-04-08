This column is about fixing our broken country.
So much ink is being spilled nowadays on who gets to vote. Voting rights are important, but what’s more important is how we vote. In a word, it’s terrible.
Our voting system is terrible because it’s winner-take-all (also called “first past the post”), and because legislative elections have only one winner. Virtually no other modern democracy does it that way. Most democracies have multiple parties and districts with multiple winners, with the seats allocated in proportion to how many votes the candidates and/or parties received.
Most countries don’t do simple winner-take-all, because 1) if there are more than two candidates, someone can win with less than half the votes, and 2) it over-represents the winning party in a legislative election while under-representing the loser. Ever heard of gerrymandering?
In fact, first-past-the-post with a single winner over time tends to produce a two-party system (in the world of academic political science, this is known as Duverger’s Law). Two parties seem normal to us, but America is the rare exception. Most democracies have more.
No other modern democracy elects candidates to political office the way we do. They want to avoid the problems besetting America today: citizen apathy, low voter turnout, bitter partisanship, a lack of political competition, the lack of a political center, and the resulting division of the country into two warring factions that see each other as the enemy.
Did you know the Framers were against a two-party system? John Adams wrote:
“There is nothing I dread So much, as a Division of the Republick into two great Parties, each arranged under its Leader, and concerting Measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble Apprehension is to be dreaded as the greatest political Evil, under our Constitution.”
James Madison had similar concerns:
“Should a state of parties arise founded on geographical boundaries and other physical and permanent distinctions which happen to coincide with them, what is to control these great repulsive Masses from awful shocks against each other?”
This could have been written yesterday, about urban Democrats vs. rural Republicans.
If we’re honest with ourselves, we must conclude that we find ourselves in the situation the Framers worked so hard to avoid. We need to look at how we got here, and to experiment with other ideas that might help move us forward.
First, we need proportional representation, where a district has multiple seats that get allocated proportionally according to vote totals. Second, we need to dump simple winner-take-all elections, so we can get beyond the tired duopoly of Republicans and Democrats and get some real political competition.
Two promising alternatives are:
1) approval voting, and 2) ranked choice voting (RCV). In approval voting, you simply say whether you approve of a candidate. You can approve as many candidates as you like, or none. Whoever gets the most approval votes wins.
In RCV, you rank any candidates you like in order of preference. If a candidate gets the majority of 1st choice votes, they win. Otherwise, the candidate with the smallest number of 1st choice votes is eliminated, and everyone who voted for them first has their choices moved up. The process then repeats until a majority winner is found.
RCV is in use in many states. I’m pleased to say that Colorado House Bill 21-1071 was introduced and approved in the House State Affairs Committee in this year’s Colorado legislative session. It permits local municipalities to use RCV for nonpartisan elections. A small step, but an important one.
To try and help us kick the first-past-the-post habit, I’ve written a policy paper for the Independence Institute: “Comparing Approval Voting and Ranked Choice Voting”. You can download it from their website at i2i.org. I won’t tell which system I think is better. Get the paper and find out for yourself.
The main thing is for us to recognize that there isn’t anything special about a two-party system, and there isn’t anything special about winner-take-all. In fact, I’d argue they are the reason for many of our national problems today. How about we shake things up a little?
Barry Fagin is senior fellow in technology policy for the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers may write Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.