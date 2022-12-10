A more complete picture of public infrastructure spending in the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center in northern Colorado Springs is expected to be revealed following a victory in an open-records case against the taxing district that financed the project.
The greater public understanding of district finances will follow budget hearings where a Colorado Springs city councilman called into question the lack of detail around district spending and an attorney raised questions about the high rate of taxes businesses in the district have paid to cover district debt. The district lowered the tax rate as a result, a change that will save businesses collectively about $1 million.
"All any taxpayer wants to know when taxes are being taken from them is what is being done with them," attorney Tim Leonard told city council in a recent meeting. Leonard has filed numerous open-records requests with the district and represents Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in district elections.
The InterQuest North Business Improvement District, controlled by Norwood Development Group, has the authority to issue $25 million in bonds to finance the streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure in the shopping center. Entities controlled by Norwood's Chairman David Jenkins have purchased all the bonds the district has issued since it asked the city to form the taxing district in 2004. Norwood is among the largest developers in town. The bonds are paid back through property taxes levied on the 30 to 40 businesses in the center.
Leonard recently won a Colorado Open Records Act case against the district granting the public the right to documents that will allow a full audit of the district's spending on public infrastructure.
The attorney celebrated victory in the suit in a news release.
“In this district, the developer is the landowner, board member, landlord, installer of public improvements, property manager,” Leonard wrote. “The taxpayers deserve some transparency and accountability.”
The district initially refused to disclose construction contracts that would show the cost, budgets, timelines, and scope of work and payment records for public improvements, saying they were held by a third-party, Norwood.
Leonard has received thousands of pages of documents since the ruling, but not the construction contracts needed to track spending. He expects an update on the case Dec. 15.
The case against the district stated that Norwood has paid builders to put in both public and private infrastructure as part of the same contracts. Based on an earlier release of documents it was impossible to determine how much of the work was eligible for reimbursement from taxpayers. The developer is reimbursed for the public portion of spending through tax-free bonds.
The district contracts with a third-party engineer to certify construction costs that are eligible for public reimbursement, but that review is lacking, Leonard said. To review spending in the InterQuest North district in 2016, 2017 and 2018, an engineer reviewed construction documents, budgets, invoices and checks, among other factors, according to a letter to the district's board. The letter did not state that the engineer reviewed construction contracts.
The City Council is also tasked with providing oversight to the district by approving its annual budgets. At a meeting in November, Councilman Bill Murray raised concerns the most recent district budget did not provide details on some of its more recent spending in 2021 and 2022 or the details around future spending. The budget was approved on a 6-2 vote, with Murray and Councilwoman Nancy Henjum opposed.
"There are no line items in here to show us where the money is going," Murray said, during a November budget hearing.
He also questioned projected spending within the district that could total nearly $12 million, including $5 million to $6 million in cash and $5.8 million in bonds, when the development is largely complete.
"It doesn’t make any sense, and they didn’t even attempt to justify it," he said.
He noted the city doesn't audit the spending of the numerous independent districts that rely on property taxes to pay back bonds, saying that creates an environment that is ripe for misuse of funds.
"This is a microcosm of a serious, serious issue. … How do you audit an organization that is not transparent?" Murray said.
City Auditor Jackie Rowland said her office does not have the authority to audit business improvement districts because they are separate from the city.
A district board member and senior vice president of Norwood, Tim Seibert, showed the council a map of where the additional millions in taxpayer money for public infrastructure could be spent, but not estimates or line items.
In an email, Seibert said: "There are several areas within the boundaries of the district that will require extension of public utilities."
It is unknown when future construction will start, what future businesses could move into the district, and whether additional roads will be needed, he said.
A map on the InterQuest Marketplace website states that the undeveloped field southeast of New Life Drive and Federal Drive could be home to retail shops, grocery, entertainment options, offices or homes.
Another area just east of the Scheels sporting goods store that could see future public improvements, according to a map presented to council, has construction underway. A new retail building is going up on the site.
Council President Tom Strand said he would follow up to ensure the district money was appropriately spent.
"During the meeting, it made sense they were going to spend the money on useful things," he said.
While the district is taking on additional debt through bonds, it also lowered the property tax rate for businesses to generate funds to pay off debt from 50 mills to 17 mills, after Leonard pointed out the district promised to lower the rate in 2020 in a presentation and a letter.
The adjustment represents a drop in tax collections by about two-thirds and thousands of dollars in savings for businesses, Leonard said.
Recent increases in property value support lowering the tax rate, Seibert said.
A lack of oversight of similar districts used to finance infrastructure for neighborhoods has led to abuses elsewhere and calls for reform at the state level, said John Henderson, founder of Coloradans for Metro District Reform. For example, in other districts, third-party engineering reviews have not provided oversight when they are hired by districts controlled by the developers.
"You need to get a true, a genuinely impartial person to do that kind of evaluation," he said.