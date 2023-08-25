A healthy eating restaurant chain that filed for bankruptcy protection last week had already closed its two Colorado Springs locations less than a year after opening them.

Green District, founded in 2017 and whose parent company is based in Louisville, Ky., cited financial pressures that resulted from higher interest rates as a main reason for its bankruptcy, according to stories by QSR Magazine and Restaurant Business Magazine, a pair of food industry publications.

The chain, which specializes in salads, wraps and grain bowls, has been shuttering locations over the past few months, the stories say.

Those closures included locations at the Briargate Crossing shopping center in northeast Colorado Springs and in the Polaris Pointe mixed-use development on the city's far north side.

Green District's Briargate Crossing location opened Sept. 8 and the Polaris Pointe store followed Oct. 6, according to news releases the chain issued at the time. They closed sometime in the last few months, possibly as early as May, based on online postings.

The chain also said last year it planned locations in the Denver Tech Center, Fort Collins and Littleton. The Denver Tech Center and Fort Collins stores also have closed, online postings show; it's unknown if the Littleton location ever opened.

Greg Kaufman, a principal with commercial brokerage KCRE Advisors who markets Briargate Crossing and Polaris Pointe, said Friday that Green District's Briargate location had exceeded expectations and at one time was the No. 2 performing store for the chain, which also had restaurants in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The Polaris Pointe store, meanwhile, had met expectations, he said.

In addition to financial troubles cited in Green District's bankruptcy filing, Kaufman said he had heard from restaurant managers that the chain's investors were getting impatient to see their financial returns.

A news release last year said Green District had received financial backing from the Castellan Group, a Louisville investment firm, and that the investors had a goal of 100 locations by 2026.

"The guys behind Green District, they were wanting to see money flow their way really quickly," Kaufman said. "In a restaurant, it's going to take 18 months before you really build it up to a point where you're probably thinking about returning money to investors. It's not typically something that you see a fast return on."

Colorado Springs' growth has made it a magnet for expansion-minded national and regional restaurant concepts. Not all succeed, however; in addition to Green District, others who've made relatively quick exits from the market in recent years include Taco Bueno, Blaze Pizza and Pie Five Pizza.