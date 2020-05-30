“Rulon Gardner Won’t Die” delivers a tough ride. We see Rulon, our hero, endure frostbite, obesity, bankruptcy, motorcycle wreck, plane crash, loss of toe and extended confrontation over bacon with his miniscule pet dog.
The documentary requires a slice of courage to complete.
But don’t take my word for the challenge the Gardner story presents to a sensitive viewer.
“When I watched the documentary,” Gardner says, “I kept saying, ‘What are you thinking about?’ Sometimes, I covered my eyes and looked away. It’s really fun to look at the successes. Yeah, they are great and amazing. But the failures, the struggles, the setbacks. I had so many setbacks.”
Yes, he did. And those failures allow “Rulon Gardner Won’t Die” to join “The Last Dance,” the sprawling Michael Jordan documentary and “Lance,” the damning examination of Lance Armstrong’s life and lies as must-see sports viewing for our coronavirus summer. "Rulon Gardner Won't Die" debuts June 3 on the Olympic Channel.
Hard to believe it’s been nearly 20 years ago since Gardner stepped on the Olympic wrestling mat to tangle with the magnificent Aleksandr Karelin for Greco-Roman gold. Karelin had won 886 of his previous 887 matches, including three straight gold medals. He had not suffered defeat in 13 years. He had not surrendered a point in six years.
He enjoyed picking up his massive opponents and slamming them on their heads. In Gardner’s previous match against Karelin, the American suffered two fractured bones in his neck after a vicious slam.
Karelin, sculpted and scary and regal, served in the Russian parliament. Gardner, pudgy and jolly, was raised on a Wyoming dairy farm, 100 miles southwest of Grand Teton National Park. The Pillsbury Dough Boy, who spent seven years training and living in Colorado Springs, was given no chance — zero — to conquer the unbeatable Russian Bear.
But, somehow, he did conquer him.
In the greatest upset in Olympic history, surpassing even U.S. hockey’s 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” Gardner outmuscled and outwitted Karelin for a 1-0 victory in 2000. The headlines were spectacular: “Man beats Superman,” and “Farm boy beats King Kong.” Gardner instantly traveled from nobody to celebrity. He laughed beside Jay Leno and Katie Couric and David Letterman and George W. Bush.
The morning after his victory, Rulon rushed to his glistening gold medal and held it close. Holding that medal was the only way he could fully believe the unbelievable.
Sometimes, Gardner sneaks a look at those precious minutes on the mat that altered his life.
“It’s magical, mythical,” he says of the victory. “It’s ‘wow.’ I watch the video now, and I see myself making certain movements that I had never done before. Where did that come from? Holy cow! That was me?
“When you see yourself getting old and a little decrepit, a little overweight, you don’t move as well, it’s good to watch that video and, ‘Dang, I wrestled good. Dang, I was strong.’”
And, dang, was he headed for trouble.
He left the mat after winning bronze in the 2004 Olympics and never fully found his footing. He gained and lost hundreds of pounds and sometimes flirted with busting the 500-pound barrier. He struggled, and failed, to keep hold of his big stack of cash. He spent a night frozen and alone in the Wyoming wilderness and nearly lost both of his feet. That night left him with nine toes.
Here’s why the documentary carries such a valuable punch.
He refused to sink into bitterness, declined to run from his mistakes. Gardner is the most open and vulnerable of men. He cries easily and often. He openly confesses his mistakes. He embraces the hard lessons found in humiliation. The documentary is most memorable not because of Gardner’s still mind-boggling victory but because of his refusal to allow adversity to overwhelm or define him.
The documentary takes a brutally honest look at Gardner’s life. We listen to Rulon talk of his long struggle to gain his father’s approval. We listen to his sister lovingly scold him about his weight. We see Rulon huffing and puffing as he struggles to walk the street in front of his modest house.
Gardner coaches high school wrestlers in Utah. Yes, he talks of his victory over Karelin, but reveals his long list of mistakes, too.
“As a role model, you want to give back and help the next generation learn. It’s tempting to keep struggles to ourselves, but I try to bring in all my struggles when I go talk to my wrestlers. I want to show them the struggles. I say, ‘Look at the struggles and look at the great moments.’”
Take the time to look at “Rulon Gardner Won’t Die.” You’ll find yourself fascinated by a wrestler who once stunned and thrilled the sports world. And you will root for the present-day Rulon, a battered, determined and flawed survivor struggling to victory away from the wrestling mat.