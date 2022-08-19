The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion.

Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle on Colorado Springs' east side. It will be The Old Spaghetti Factory's second Colorado restaurant, adding to a location in Westminster.

"It's a very good market," Kiana Dussin, a social media and public relations marketing manager for The Old Spaghetti Factory, said of the Springs. "We feed a lot of families and it seemed like there were a lot of families in Colorado Springs (and) a need for an affordable restaurant where we can serve a lot of people in a short amount of time."

The Old Spaghetti Factory also was attracted by Colorado Springs' growth, she said. It joins a flurry of national and regional restaurant chains that have expanded to the Springs in recent years, such as In-N-Out Burger, Torchy's Tacos, Whataburger, Slim Chickens and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

"It seems to be a growing city, too, that's the other thing," Dussin said. "It seems like a lot of people are moving there."

The restaurant will open for dinner only, from 5 to 9 p.m., through Aug. 28, which is a standard procedure for the chain as employees get accustomed to their roles, Dussin said. Starting Aug. 29, its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; the restaurant will operate until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Families are a common theme for The Old Spaghetti Factory.

The chain is family owned; Dussin is the daughter of owner Chris Dussin, and a granddaughter of the late Guss and Sally Dussin, who founded the restaurant in 1969 in Portland. With the addition of the Springs restaurant, The Old Spaghetti Factory has 42 locations in 13 states, its website shows.

The restaurant specializes in family-style, three-course meals. Entrees — such as spaghetti, lasagna and fettuccine alfredo — are served with fresh-baked bread, soup or salad and a scoop of spumoni or vanilla ice cream for dessert.

It also caters to large family and group gatherings, and does a lot of banquets and even catering, Dussin said.

The Old Spaghetti Factory took over a former Fox & Hound sports bar at First & Main that had been vacant since it closed in late 2019.

When it remodeled the space, The Old Spaghetti Factory enclosed a patio area at the building. It also added a walk-up window that will allow customers to pick up phone and online orders without the need to go inside the restaurant, Dussin said. The walk-up window is a first for the chain.

Inside, The Old Spaghetti Factory added a replica trolley car that will serve as a seating area within the restaurant dining room.

The trolley car is a signature feature for the chain, whose original Portland location included a refurbished trolley car used as a seating area. Since then, the chain has included authentic and replica cars in its dining rooms, which offer additional booths and tables.

All told, the restaurant will seat about 330 people and employ about 120, Dussin said.