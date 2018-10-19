LAS VEGAS • As Elvis Presley surely sang in this city a time or two, it’s now or never.
Air Force wouldn’t be eliminated from bowl contention with a loss at UNLV on Friday, but let’s face it — if it doesn’t happen in Vegas, any reasonable hopes would probably stay in Vegas.
“Big picture is always in your mind,” senior cornerback Dailen Sutton said. “You always want to go to be able to go to a bowl game, you always want to whop everybody’s butt every week.
“The future means nothing if you can’t win this week.”
Why the insistence on this one? After all, there would still be five games remaining to get the four wins needed for bowl eligibility.
Simple. If Air Force (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) can’t beat this team, it’s hard to imagine such a run.
The Rebels (2-4, 0-2) made strides last year. They won five games, coming close in four others (including a loss at Air Force in which they blew a 27-0 lead), and doing so behind an athletic freshman quarterback. This was set in a city investing heavily in football, with a stadium on the way that UNLV will share with the incoming Oakland Raiders and with a $28 million on-campus practice facility under construction.
That momentum spilled into the opener, as the Rebels hung with USC late at the L.A. Coliseum. They then took it UTEP in the second game, scoring on seven of the first eight possessions in a 52-24 romp. But it’s largely been bust since then. The situation has grown particularly rotten since that quarterback, Armani Rogers, went down with a foot injury. In two games without him, UNLV has fallen 29-0 to New Mexico and 42-7 to Utah State — and those were just the halftime scores.
This may yet be a team to be reckoned with down the road, and particularly once Rogers returns, but the Falcons appear to be catching them at a perfect time as even star tailback Lexington Thomas is banged up but expected to play.
What’s more, this is a matchup that should statistically favor the visitors. Both teams have offenses built around running the ball (UNLV leads the Mountain West in rushing, Air Force is second), while both have done little in the air. The difference is Air Force’s defense ranks eighth nationally at stopping the run, while UNLV’s is No. 105.
It should be noted, however, that the Falcons are not at full strength, either. Isaiah Sanders will likely start at quarterback in place of the injured Donald Hammond III, while the secondary will turn to Ross Connors at safety after Garrett Kauppila broke his arm at San Diego State.
“At this point, we’ve got to win,” Air Force senior linebacker Brody Bagnall said. “We’ve got to finish. We’ve had so many heartbreaking games. I don’t know what else to say. We’ve got to pull it off.”
Oh yes, the heartbreaking games. Don’t forget those. The Falcons’ four losses have come by six, 10, three and four points. If they were to tack another loss onto that, as a favorite, and then head into a two-game stretch against Boise State and Army? Yikes.
No, this is the one Air Force needs. If UNLV takes this game, it could well take the Falcons’ whole season, too.
“We’ve just got to win, it’s that simple,” Connors said. “There’s not much to talk about now. We’ve been right there in every single loss we’ve had. Every loss has felt down the stretch like we should win this game. There’s nothing left to say. We’ve just got to put it together for four quarters.”