Representatives of Notes Live, the entertainment company that wants to bring the 8,000-seat Sunset amphitheater to Colorado Springs' north side, met with the venue's potential neighbors for a town hall Tuesday.

Notes Live President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Mudd and Chris Lieber, principal of land planning, landscape architecture and urban design company N.E.S., provided an update on the project to the several hundred people who packed the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. Mudd fielded questions from many concerned residents following the presentation, mostly on issues regarding noise, parking and traffic.

The amphitheater would be part of the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial development located southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Road off Voyager Parkway.

Steve Garda, who lives within a mile of the proposed property, said he can see how the venue could be an asset to the community but is concerned about noise.

"I can hear the facility of (The Classical Academy) stadium that's maybe about half the distance between the venue and my home, and I can hear the public address system for football games," he said. "I think (Notes Live is) doing the right things, but I'm not sure my real-world results are going to be acceptable."

To mitigate sound, the venue will use topography to its advantage, Mudd said, by building the stage at the bottom of the slope to make the sound climb upward. Sound-measuring instruments also will be in place at the venue itself, he said, on Voyager Parkway and on North Gate Boulevard to continuously monitor sound levels. Another sound-mitigation technique is the use of clusters of secondary speakers providing sound to a grassy seating area, eliminating the need for speakers at the stage to project all the way to the back of the amphitheater.

Residents also asked a bevy of questions related to parking, such as how the venue will attempt to prevent concertgoers from parking in surrounding neighborhoods free.

Mudd answered by saying the venue will have ample parking that is closer to the amphitheater than the neighborhoods. City code requires the venue to have 2,000 available parking spaces for a capacity show of 8,000 attendees. Between on-site parking, street parking adjacent to the proposed venue, a temporary 500-space parking lot built directly north of the venue and a shared parking agreement with Bass Pro Shops, Sunset has roughly 1,400 or 70% of the 2,000 spaces required for a sellout within a half-mile of the venue, the maximum distance Notes Live believes attendees would be comfortable walking. The venue will also have 30 ride-share parking spots.

The Sunset would reach the city's requirement by having an additional 475 parking spaces through a shared parking agreement with The Classical Academy, and another agreement with Compassion International will provide an additional 1,100 spaces. Both are within 2 miles of the property, and Lieber said that venue intends to use 50-person shuttle buses from Compassion to the amphitheater.

However, Compassion International is a Christian organization and has reserved the right to revoke permission to use the lot on a case-by-case basis if a particular artist or event doesn't align with the organization's values. One town-hall attendee asked Mudd about the ensuing fallout when Compassion opts out of providing parking.

Mudd emphasized that most of the parking needed for a sellout crowd is within a half-mile of the property and would not include Compassion, but he assured the person that the venue is committed to reducing its ticket sales relative to the number of spaces the venue as available.

Mudd said Notes Live will have the results of a traffic study on the venue in the next two to three weeks. He added that gauging the traffic will help Notes Live come up with an effective plan to create the amphitheater and ensure public safety.

"There will be ratings for each of the intersections to ensure that the capacity is there in the event of an emergency that the populace can be serviced, whether it's happening at the amphitheater or happening in the neighborhoods across the streets," he said. "The answer is going to be the full product of the integration of our safety plan, our parking plan and the forthcoming traffic management plan."

At the beginning of the evening, Mudd said Boot Barn Hall, another Notes Live property that seats 1,700 indoors and outdoors, has become an asset to the community through concerts and by allowing a local church to use the space. He said the same could be said of the amphitheater upon completion, as it could not only be used for concerts but also other events like graduations, weddings and worship services.

One attendee asked if the venue could be used for political rallies and the like. Mudd said he wouldn't rule it out and said that the expectation is for the amphitheater and all Notes Live properties to provide world-class hospitality.

“We intend to be a place where we can gather around the fire, we can eat great food, we can experience fantastic hospitality ," he said.

The plan is for the amphitheater to have around 60 shows a year, mostly running from May to September, though events can take place after that time frame. The cutoff time for each show will be 10:30 p.m. for Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tom and Jan Freeman, who live in the in the area, felt that some of the concerns of the residents remained while others had been addressed. Tom said that Mudd gave a lot of the same answers for specific questions and deflected without directly answering others.

Jan, however, said she was satisfied with some of the parking solutions. For instance, the introduction of the 500-space temporary lot kept the venue from needing to be in a shared parking agreement with Discovery Canyon Campus and she was grateful for that development.

"(The traffic is) all on the west side of Voyager. That was important so that we might have fewer people going into the neighborhoods," she said.

Business owner Mark Fruici said he supports the venue and feels there cannot be progress without a little give and take. Fruici and his wife, Kay, live nearby and couldn't be more excited for Sunset, he said.

"Obviously, if it's going to affect people in the neighborhood, we have to take that into consideration. But the benefits of having a facility like this far outweigh the 1- or 2-decibel inconvenience that may occur potentially after September," he said.

He brought up one comment that suggested neighbors of the amphitheater get a discount for the inconvenience.

"So they can be inconvenienced with noise pollution (and) traffic, but it's OK if they get a discount? So they want the venue. They just want the kickback of a discount," he said.