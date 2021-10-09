“Did you see that Maria Ressa won the Nobel Prize?”
I asked my wife on Friday as memories of my time reporting in the Philippines poured in, filling me with emotions I haven’t felt since the day I hopped on a plane bound for a foreign land some 15 years ago.
Ressa reported for CNN when I first met her. I was a rookie, fresh out of university. She was already a star. To me, Ressa represented that generation of journalists who cared more about the truth than their safety. She was articulate, smart, a master at delivering the news. Among other scoops, Ressa broke an incredibly important story – the presence of an al-Qaida training camp in Indonesia. She understood its implications. A training camp means al-Qaeda could easily dispatch its foot soldiers in the porous region that is Southeast Asia. She was right. What followed was a nasty and gnarly terrorist bombing campaign that killed scores of innocent people.
“Yes,” my wife responded, teary eyed. “I know what this means to you and journalists around the world.”
I won’t presume to articulate what this Nobel Prize means to Ressa and journalists around the world.
Here’s what I can tell you: Two kinds of reporters exist in the Philippines. I’ll only describe the first kind – it’s the reporter who hunkers down every day to expose corruption, holding on to the idea that journalism is a public trust and the truth will, against all odds, set people free.
This hard-hitting journalism draws from an unfortunate but necessary tradition steeped in violent history. Long before I was born, my journalism heroes defied the Marcos dictatorship, went to jail and risked life and limb to tell the truth. That tradition continues with Ressa and the Filipino reporters who, to this day, risk life and limb to tell the truth.
I was young and didn’t always grasp the enormity of the risk of being a journalist in the Philippines. But there were moments that I feared for my safety.
When I became a national security reporter at a chaotic time in the country’s history, the aide of a high-ranking police general dropped off manila envelopes at the press office. I got one, too, and inside I saw wads of cash. Christmas was just around the corner, and the police general was customarily bribing reporters. I ran after the aide, gave him back the envelope and gently told him, “I don’t take bribes.”
I got a call from the police general the next day. My heart skipped a beat.
One night, amid rumors of an impending coup attempt, the Philippines’ highest-ranking police officer went to the press office, located inside the police camp, to tell everybody to get out. “There’s no assurance we can protect you,” he said, cryptically.
We later learned that the special forces of the national police and the military planned to storm the police and military headquarters, take the chiefs hostage and force them to withdraw their support from the civilian government.
Over the next few years I pursued corruption stories. I covered coup attempts, terrorist bombings, a communist rebellion, an Islamist secessionist movement. I wrote about floods that wipe out communities and commercial boats that capsize, leaving hundreds dead.
I knew the risk of angering a politician or a general. Indeed, the Philippines is among the worst countries for journalists. In 2009, 32 reporters were massacred, the single most murderous rampage targeting journalists ever recorded.
But I was young and idealistic, and all I could think of was the next case of corruption that needed to be exposed. Indeed, I always felt guilty that I “got out.” But my wife is thankful – she is convinced an assassin would have put a bullet in my head had we stayed. In the Philippines, she dreaded getting a call informing her that her husband had been shot. To this day, the sound of a phone ringing haunts her.
So, I cried when I learned that Ressa got the Nobel Prize. I interviewed Ressa while covering another tragedy just a few months before I left for the United States. At the time, she led the news operations of the Philippines’ biggest TV station. Today, that TV station only operates online. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies in Congress refused to extend the station’s broadcast license, shuttering it. Thousands lost jobs, many of them were my schoolmates and friends.
Ressa deserves the Nobel Prize. The reporters at Rappler, the news publication she founded, deserve it. They are among the most fearless journalists in the world. One of their editors is a very close friend – we worked together at another paper for years. They expose corruption everywhere every day, knowing this approach to journalism can land them in jail or worse. They do it anyway.
And that’s also why I’m so grateful for the press protections we have in the United States. But I always tell people - democratic institutions are fragile. Make no mistake about it. Puncture that thin wall, and before you know it, the bulwark collapses and chaos rushes in.
• Luige del Puerto is publisher and editor of Arizona Capitol Times, a political newspaper in Phoenix