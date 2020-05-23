Dr. Joseph Maslak's patient was a "fairly healthy lady" — before coronavirus struck.
The woman, in her 60s, had been hospitalized due to low-oxygen-saturation levels, and "she just wasn't getting any better."
"I first saw her on about 15 liters of oxygen, which is a pretty large dose for someone who has not been sick or had respiratory problems," said Maslak, chief of staff at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was approached by an infectious disease specialist who asked if he might have any patients who would be a candidate for convalescent plasma, a treatment that takes plasma from those who have recovered from a certain virus and infuses it into patients ill with the same, giving their bodies a boost from antibodies.
Maslak agreed to give it a try.
"Anecdotally, within 36-48 hours, her oxygen levels came up," he said, with her oxygen needs falling " to 10 liters, then eight liters, and then six liters, and, by day three, down to about three liters. Her (mental acitivity) was improved, her fever was gone and she was feeling much better."
Trials of drugs that could reduce the severity of coronavirus, as well as the time a patient spends in a hospital bed — freeing up space for another, perhaps sicker patient — are underway in Colorado and throughout the nation.
As of Friday, there were 12 clinical trials related to coronavirus in Colorado, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine website clinicaltrials.gov.
Ten involved drugs and therapeutic treatment, including convalescent plasma; hydroxychloroquine, an antiviral used to treat some autoimmune diseases like lupus, as well as to prevent malaria; remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral; sarilumab, an arthritis medication that could suppress cytokine storms; and lopinavir, an HIV antiviral.
Trials abound. So should optimism — cautious optimism, experts contend.
"I would like to say we know exactly where this is going, exactly what treatment to provide people, but most of what we're doing, it's really a new frontier for medical communities," Maslak said. "We're learning as we go."
Effective? 'No way to tell'
It's "too early to say" whether early positive anecdotal reports — even his own — of convalescent plasma treatment in coronavirus patients are proof of success or mere coincidence, Maslak said.
Nevertheless, he was so impressed with his patient's experience with the experimental therapy that he thought of ordering two bags for another patient.
"The second patient I gave it to was so sick that I thought, 'If one's good, two's gotta be better, right?'" he recalled with a chuckle, adding that his request for more than one bag was shot down due to supply.
Both patients did "phenomenally well," he said, and a third whose care he was involved with went from being in the ICU, nearly on a ventilator, to home in two days.
"Granted, he went home on about four liters of oxygen, but it was much better than being on a breathing machine," he said.
The hype surrounding convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 should be tempered with the reality that research on it is lacking, said Dr. Bill Powderly, professor of medicine and co-director of the infectious diseases division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Normally, doctors want to see studies conducted with a control group — meaning a group given a placebo — to understand whether the treatment actually worked, and how well.
So far, data from such research on convalescent plasma for coronavirus patients is lacking.
“We have no way to tell whether the plasma is working or not, from a scientific perspective,” Powderly said. “It’s really now being given essentially as a hope and a prayer, rather than with any certainty.
“People have seen some patients get better. On the other hand, many patients, it does not appear to have made a difference. And part of that is, of course, because you don’t have a control group or a comparison group. You have no way of knowing whether the person who got it would have gotten better anyway. And that’s the challenge.”
And, he said, there are several other issues commonly associated with administering convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus. For example, the level of antibodies in each dose can vary widely, depending on the donor and their own antibody levels.
“The risks are small, but the biggest challenge we have is we don’t actually know what we’re giving,” Powderly said.
There are still many unknowns when it comes to coronavirus antibodies and the potential efficacy of convalescent plasma, said Dr. Thomas Flaig, the associate dean for clinical research at the CU School of Medicine in Aurora.
"Does everybody (who gets the virus) develop the antibodies?" he asked. "Do they give us immunity? How long does it last? It's too early to tell."
Convalescent plasma is the "main line of treatment" for some South American hemorrhagic fevers and has been used for patients with swine flu and Ebola, said Dr. Maria Frank, medical director of a bio-containment unit at Denver Health.
When it comes to coronavirus, "the theory is, it should work," she said. "Still, we don't know if the antibodies (future donors) are generating are protective or not and whether patients are very sick because of damage caused by the virus or a mounted immune response."
Without a control group, "it's hard to say with certainty it's effective."
Dr. Jay Finigan, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health in Aurora and director of its Respiratory Centers of Excellence, expressed similar hesitance.
Without a control group, treatments like convalescent plasma "often ends up being used in the really, really sick people," Finigan said.
"If a patient doesn't do well (on the plasma), is it because they were super sick to begin with, and almost too sick for anything?
"Was it a last-ditch effort, or is the drug or therapy terrible?"
No 'silver bullet'
According to preliminary results released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in late April, patients on remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery when compared to a placebo group, and a trend toward lower mortality.
Still, when it comes to coronavirus, there's no "silver bullet" at this time, Dr. Frank said.
"What we're hoping is that remdesivir is going to be a medication such as tamiflu for the flu," she said, referencing a flu antiviral. "It's not going to cure it, but decrease the severity and length of the disease, which is very good for a disease like this.
"It's not that you get one dose and everything goes away. But it's very, very good to have something that we can offer."
As for hydroxychloroquine — frequently touted by President Donald Trump, who told reporters last week that he began taking it "a couple of weeks ago" in an effort to ward off the virus — "the verdict is out as to whether or not this is effective," as a treatment for coronavirus, Maslak said, adding that the hope is that the drug quells "dramatic systemic inflammation" caused by a "viral eruption" of COVID-19.
Flaig said he's seen both more and less encouraging data on the drug.
"The challenging part is, do we have definitive data?" he said.
One hurdle in determining the efficacy of such drugs, both of which are in trial at National Jewish Health sites in the Denver area, is that "most are done through placebo-controlled trials," Finigan said.
Neither doctors nor patients know who is receiving a drug and who is receiving a placebo — "that could introduce some kind of bias," he said hypothetically.
"I may subconsciously or consciously pay more attention to the patient that got the experimental drug — and then, did the drug work, or was it because the patient got more attention?"
'Not all coronaviruses go away'
Finigan is optimistic that a proven, effective vaccine, therapy or treatment is on its way in the near future — "maybe all three."
"The focus that people are putting on this, the number of trials and speed" at which they're underway "hasn't been seen before," he said. "There's already some promising information coming out."
Frank mirrors Finigan's positive outlook, but takes a more tempered view.
It often takes a vaccine years to be developed and released, she said, but "that's not in pandemic mode. The hope, because so many are working on it at the same time, is to have it done within 18 months."
But consider the HIV pandemic, which has lasted nearly four decades without a vaccine.
Though the global hope is to have a coronavirus vaccine next year, "even when everybody does everything right," timelines aren't always met, she cautioned.
"We're hoping for a lot of things, but we don't have them yet," she said. "We need to be patient and do what we can to keep everybody safe."
SARS, a coronavirus that resulted in an epidemic during 2002-2003 never returned. But cases of MERS — another coronavirus that spawned in 2012, resulting in an epidemic — are still seen on a monthly basis, she said.
"Not all coronaviruses go away. We need to prepare for it not going away and be ready. The faster people get used to wearing a mask when they're outside, the easier it will be to be ready, if a second wave comes."
Powderly stressed that despite the hype about several drugs aiming to combat the coronavirus, the only way to truly guard against it is through prevention.
“Research takes time, and you shouldn’t necessarily believe all the hype,” Powderly said. “We are not at a point where we have effective, safe treatments for this virus.”
Gazette freelancer Jakob Rodgers contributed to this report.