No cases of a mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to COVID-19 that has been reported in children elsewhere have yet been seen in Colorado.
"But we're actively monitoring patients if there is any concern," said Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, an epidemiologist with Children's Hospital Colorado.
The shock-like syndrome, only recently described and dubbed "multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children" (MIS-C) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mimics Kawasaki disease's fever, red eyes, extreme swelling, abdominal pain and other symptoms. It sometimes requires the use of blood pressure medications to control it, according to Saporta-Keating.
It is unknown if the disorder also affects adults, the CDC said Thursday.
"We do know there's a great ideal of inflammation in patients' bodies," Saporta-Keating said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that his state is investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome. Three children in the state have died, and Cuomo advised all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children with symptoms.
In New York City, which has reported at least 52 children with the syndrome, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday urged parents to call their pediatricians promptly if their children show symptoms including persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.
Bobby Dean, 9, whose family lives in a part of New York with few cases and that is preparing to reopen some workplaces, was discharged from the hospital on Mother's Day after a frightening bout with the syndrome.
While awaiting results of a coronavirus test the day after going to an emergency room, his fever spiked, his abdomen became swollen, he was severely dehydrated and his heart was racing. His father drove him to a hospital in Rochester 90 minutes away.
“At Rochester they did a rapid COVID test and it came back positive,” said his mother, Amber Dean. For the next six days, she was at his hospital bedside.
“It never affected his respiratory system, it was his heart that it affected,” she said. “They're hoping he pulls through with 100% recovery but they said there have been children with lasting effects.”
Children elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe have also been hospitalized with the condition known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
In New York, the syndrome has been found across a wide range of young people. A 5-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have died.
About 23% of cases have occurred in children under age 5, about 29% in ages of 5 to 9, about 28% in ages 10 to 14 and 16% in ages 15 to 19.
“This is a truly disturbing situation and I know parents around the state and parents around the country are very concerned about this, and they should be,” Cuomo said. “If we have this issue in New York it's probably in other states.”
Cuomo announced last week that New York is developing national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the CDC.
In testimony Tuesday before a Senate committee on the administration’s coronavirus response, the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said children in general do better than adults and the elderly, but he warned there is still much to learn about the virus.
“For example right now, children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki syndrome,” Fauci said. “I think we better be very careful that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects.”
Saporta-Keating recommends parents contact their child's pediatrician if concerned about the syndrome, or take their child to the ER if warranted.
But, "this is very rare, while scary to hear about," she said. "It's not something that we're seeing in the majority of kids. The majority of kids who are ill right now with COVID are ill with mild symptoms."