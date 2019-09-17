Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee cannot identify his mistress as his fiancée Kelsey Berreth’s killer when he heads to trial in Cripple Creek in late October.
The defense didn’t file notice by a Monday deadline, meaning they won’t get the judge’s permission to specifically name a different killer. That suggests a “general denial” defense that will test Frazee’s first-degree murder case at every level, from the reliability of witness accounts to the integrity of forensic testing and cellphone signal finding.
Patrick Frazee defense gets deadline for identifying 'alternate suspects' in Kelsey Berreth's apparent murder
“They’ll try to raise reasonable doubt in every way they can,” said Elvin Gentry, a Colorado Springs attorney who isn’t tied to the case.
Jury selection is slated to begin Oct. 28.
Berreth, 29, who shared a toddler daughter with Frazee, went missing on Thanksgiving – the day authorities believe Frazee blindfolded her and beat her to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park condominium, as their child lay in a different room.
Authorities say Frazee later burned Berreth’s body on the Florissant ranch and disposed of some of her remains in a trash receptacle, leading to a weekslong, fruitless search of a Fountain landfill.
The missed court deadline would appear to cap speculation that Frazee will try to pin all the blame on Krystal Kenney, the woman who pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing for cleaning blood at Berreth’s town house at disposing of her cellular phone.
For an effective defense based on alternate suspect, the person must have motive, opportunity and some other witness or piece of evidence connecting them to a crime, said longtime Colorado Springs attorney Phil Dubois, also uninvolved.
Short of that, running an alternate suspect could backfire by straining a jury’s credulity.
“If the jury says ‘No way,’ you are worse off than if you left open the question of who did it,” Dubois said.