THE SUNSET AMPHITHEATER: KEY PROVISIONS

On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved plans for The Sunset, an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater to be built on the city's far north side. Notes Live, a Springs-based entertainment company, proposed the $40 million project that it says would host top-name concerts and entertainers in a scenic outdoor venue expected to open in summer 2024. Here's a look at key elements of the amphitheater plan and what supporters and opponents had to say about them:

• Location: The amphitheater would be built in the Polaris Pointe commercial development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. The 200-acre Polaris Pointe has dozens of restaurants, stores, service-oriented businesses and entertainment venues.

City planners say the area is envisioned as a regional commercial center and a concept plan that followed a 2009 rezoning envisioned a mix of land uses on the property, including entertainment centers. As a result, an amphitheater is appropriate for the property and "a use by right," planners said. City traffic officials also said major nearby roads, such as Powers Boulevard and Voyager Parkway, make the site a good fit for the venue.

Project opponents say the site is too close to surrounding neighborhoods such as Northgate Highlands, Grey Hawk and Flying Horse and incompatible with the residential nature of much of the area.

• Parking: City codes require the amphitheater to have at least 2,000 parking spaces to accommodate an 8,000-seat venue.

Notes Live says it's secured more than 3,000 parking spaces for at least the venue's first two years through a combination of on-site, on-street, off-site and interim parking. That mix includes 216 permanent and 500 interim on-site spaces. The city has OK'd up to 469 vehicles that can be parked on both sides of Spectrum Loop, which rings much of the venue site. Notes Live also has reached parking agreements to use 195 spaces at the Bass Pro Shops store in Polaris Pointe, 475 spaces at The Classical Academy charter school south of the amphitheater and 1,164 spaces at the Compassion International ministry that's farther south. Notes Live also committed to meet a city requirement to provide 70% of parking spaces within one-half mile of the venue.

Opponents question why Notes Lives won't provide more on-site spaces and even build a parking garage at the venue to accommodate its concert-goers. They question whether concert-goers truly will use satellite lots and fear they'll instead park on streets in nearby neighborhoods. They also wonder what happens if a concert conflicts with a football game or other events at The Classical Academy, and suggest the amphitheater could lose a large chunk of parking at Compassion if an act is booked that conflicts with the ministry's values. The loss of off-site parking could send cars into neighborhoods in search of parking, opponents say.

Notes Lives counters that it doesn't make sense to build a parking garage that would be used for only a few months of the year; the company expects most concerts to take place from May to September. A garage also would lay down more asphalt and contribute to stormwater runoff, so it's more practical to use nearby, existing surface lots, the company says. At the same time, concert-goers must pay an additional on-site or off-site parking fee at the time they purchase event tickets, which would discourage them from parking in neighborhoods, the company said. Note Live also will provide 13, 50-seat shuttle buses to serve its satellite parking areas, another incentive for concert-goers to keep out of neighborhoods. Since concerts are booked months in advance, Notes Live says it can work out potential conflicts ahead of time with the school. If the venue doesn't have enough parking to accommodate a concert because of conflicts with The Classical Academy or Compassion, Notes Live said it will reduce seating capacity accordingly for that particular show.

A permit system or even barriers in neighborhoods are options to combat parking problems if they arise, said City Planning Director Peter Wysocki; Robert Mudd, Notes Live's president and chief operating officer, said the company will remain open to those possibilities. Notes Live also says it's hired two security companies that will have a presence in its parking lots.

• Traffic: Concerts would generate a little more than 2,600 vehicles for a sold-out show at the 8,000-seat venue, a Notes Live consultant estimates.

Thousands of cars on a concert night will clog major area roadways, especially north-south Voyager Parkway and east-west North Gate Boulevard, amphitheater opponents said. Not only would there be gridlock on roads, but they worry that fire trucks and ambulances won't be able to reach emergencies in the area.

Notes Live says its parking plan disperses vehicles so that they park at multiple locations, which avoids having them all enter and exit in one location and create traffic jams on Voyager and other roads. The company's shuttle service also will help reduce traffic, and it conservatively estimates that about a quarter of concert-goers will use ride-sharing services and won't be on the road. City traffic officials also say that area roads can accommodate the traffic. Councilman Wayne Williams said he couldn't think of a better place for the amphitheater and its thousands of concert-goers, given the venue's location near the area's two biggest roads — Powers Boulevard and Interstate 25.

• Noise: City codes prohibit sound from exceeding 50 decibels in residential areas between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

A Notes Live consultant says that noise levels produced by the amphitheater will not exceed 47 decibels in nearby neighborhoods. The venue's design will place the stage at the far west end of Spectrum Loop in Polaris Pointe, increasing the distance that noise would have to travel to nearby areas, the consultant says. Also, the amphitheater stage would be set down at the lowest point on the venue site, allowing surrounding terrain and seating to serve as barriers to reduce projected noise. A row of restaurant buildings on the amphitheater's east side and at the rear of the venue's seating bowl are expected to create additional barriers to further reduce sound from traveling east and northeast. A 28-foot tall acoustic wall would be installed if the restaurant buildings aren't completed when the venue opens. Notes Live also plans a cluster of secondary speakers to be erected to serve a grassy seating area on the amphitheater's east edge, which would eliminate the need for stage speakers to drive sound to the far end of the amphitheater seating area. Also, Notes Live says it will install sound detection devices on Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard to regularly measure sound levels and feed the information to venue operators, who will have the authority to reduce sound levels that exceed city codes.

Opponents remain highly skeptical and suggested that information and conclusions presented by the consultant to the City Council were misleading. Homeowners in nearby neighborhoods also have said they already can hear public address announcements from Air Force Academy football games, even though the academy's stadium is farther away and west of Interstate 25. Wind and other weather conditions potentially can pick up sound and whisk it into neighborhoods despite the venue's mitigation efforts, they say. They also worry that children will have difficulty sleeping at night, and that noise-sensitive adults will be saddled with sound that adversely affects their health.