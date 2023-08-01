Colorado Springs entertainment company Notes Live, which is developing the north side Sunset outdoor amphitheater, has hired a New York financial services firm to help lead its efforts to become a publicly traded company and raise more capital for its multistate entertainment projects.

Maxim Group, a full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm, will oversee Notes Live's application to the Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to join the New York Stock Exchange, said J.W. Roth, the company's founder, chairman and CEO. Roth said he expects that process to begin within six weeks; his goal is for Notes Live to go public by Christmas.

"I hired them to get me public," Roth said.

At the same time, Maxim will oversee a pre-initial public offering — a sale of stock shares before they're listed on a public exchange — of 1.3 million shares at $35 each in an effort to raise up to $45.5 million, according to background information provided by Notes Live.

The proceeds, while not firmly allocated, generally would fund the company's ventures in suburban Nashville, Oklahoma and Texas, where Roth is seeking to build entertainment campuses that would mirror the one he's developing in Colorado Springs.

Last year, Notes Live conducted its own pre-initial public offering, which raised $22.5 million. Those proceeds went to help finance The Sunset, a $55 million, 8,000-seat amphitheater that Roth says is now fully funded and will be built as part of the Polaris Pointe commercial, retail and entertainment complex southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs.

At Polaris Pointe, Roth also has opened the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern restaurant and the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, an indoor venue for smaller concerts, shows and various events.

As he seeks to raise more capital, Roth said Maxim will help introduce him and his entertainment concepts to additional institutional and high net worth investors. Notes Live already has more than 100 such investors, he said.

Maxium's hiring continues efforts he began two years ago to take Notes Live public, Roth said.

"My goal from Day One has been to become a publicly traded company," he said. "So I needed an investment bank to do that. ... At the end of the day, Maxim is just so strong. They're a very, very well thought out, well-heeled New York City investment bank.

"They love what we're doing," Roth said. "We just really connected on a lot of different levels, from business model to ultimate strategy in becoming public."

Maxim's hiring is the latest step by Roth as he seeks to build Notes Live into a broad-based company with entertainment interests in multiple markets.

In Colorado Springs, Notes Live held a ceremonial groundbreaking last month for The Sunset, which Roth envisions as a high-end venue that would host concerts and shows with A-list entertainers against a scenic mountain backdrop. Its amenities will include VIP luxury seating and 92 fireplace suites, which Roth said now are sold out at $250,000 each.

In addition to the amphitheater, Roth plans to build a separate 45,000-square-foot, three-level restaurant and event center building at a cost of roughly $35 million on the east edge of The Sunset's property. It will include a fine-dining seafood/chophouse restaurant and bar; space for weddings, corporate functions, trade shows and other functions; and a rooftop terrace.

Though a ceremonial groundbreaking took place in July for The Sunset and Roth has said he's targeted a June 2024 opening, no building permits have been issued for the project, Pikes Peak Regional Building Department records show.

Grading work, however, has taken place at the site, he said. Regional Building spokesman Greg Dingrando said via email the amphitheater project still is being reviewed.

Two weeks before The Sunset's groundbreaking, Roth announced he had inked a 10-year deal with AEG Presents, the global concert promoter. AEG Presents, whose stable of entertainers includes Taylor Swift, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and the Rolling Stones, will book acts and operate The Sunset on a day-to-day basis, while Notes Live remains the venue's owner.