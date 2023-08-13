The pews at Wild Church are earth and rocks. The choir is the wind wrapping around the ponderosa pines.

Here God is found in the pine cones, wildflowers and butterflies. And Tava, what American Indians call Pikes Peak, meaning mountain of the sun, presides over the congregation.

A few months ago, spiritual director and certified forest therapy guide Kim Nielsen planted the roots of Wild Church, an ecumenical gathering open to all, in the woods outside Benet Hill Monastery. It’s for those who wish to gather outdoors to worship and connect with God through the natural world. The next gathering is 4-6 p.m. Sept. 17.

Wild, in this sense, doesn’t mean being out of control, but the untamed and undomesticated way nature and the world were created.

“It means swirling in a dynamic and loving relationship with all things we’re naturally connected to,” said Nielsen, who served almost a dozen years in full-time ministry at a megachurch. “And we define church as a place of intentional connection with the sacred. Wild Church reframes this as a sacred connection fully in relationship and initiated by nature.”

Each Wild Church presents differently, and includes music and speakers and always an invitation to go off and wander the woods. To be with nature, creation or God, or however you define your beliefs. Nielsen begins gatherings by giving a biblical foundation for God’s invitation to connect nature and praise.

“In the beginning God created everything, especially us,” she said. “Adam was formed out of ground, out of dust — we are also nature. And it’s how deeply interconnected we are as nature ourselves. Science has proven we’re 93% stardust. We forget we’re as much a part of nature as the flowers, stars and dirt. We’re learning how we are one with all of creation.”

At one of the last services, Nielsen reflected on the symbolism of pine cones, which drop off trees and create new life. She invited people to go into the quiet forest, notice what captured their attention, and gather a few objects, including at least one pine cone, to create something that represented some new beginning in their lives.

In another Wild Church, gathering attendees were encouraged to sit at the base of a tree and ponder a few questions, one of which was to ask the tree what it would like to teach them about themselves or the season of life they’re in. Following the contemplative practice, participants returned to the group where they could share or not share what happened.

“Everyone has had a numinous moment with God or the sacred in creation, where something caught your attention,” Nielsen said.

“We probably get it a lot here, with our sunsets, mountains and rivers. You have this moment where it’s this thin place and you know there’s someone with you. It catches you off guard and surprises you. And you know it’s God or the sacred.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270