Several Colorado Springs-area school districts will be under new leadership heading into the 2023–2024 school year. Three individuals will assume to superintendent title in their respective districts for the first time, each with a unique set of qualifications.

Peter Hilts, School District 49

Prior position: Chief Executive Officer of School District 49.

Other experience: high school principal, director of strategic programs and director of academic services at The Classical Academy; director of technology and information at Manitou Springs School District 14.

Though his title is changing, Superintendent Peter Hilts’ responsibilities are not. No stranger to School District 49, Hilts has served as one of the district’s top executives for a decade under its three-chief model. In 2013 Hilts was appointed the Chief Education Officer under this model, which spread superintendent duties across several administrators with different focus areas. Hilts has run the district on his own as the Chief Executive Officer, the D-49 equivalent to interim superintendent, ever since the chief business and operations officers resigned last summer.

School board President John Graham said the district is looking for “consistency” now that the board has done away with the three-chief model and appointed Hilts its sole leader. A workforce survey conducted last fall found 78% of respondents viewed Hilts’ leadership as favorable or highly favorable. As such, the district will continue on the course it has already been charting under his leadership.

Sean Dorsey, Manitou Springs School District 14

Prior position: assistant superintendent for the Sand Creek Zone in School District 49.

Other experience: principal in Colorado Springs School District 11, assistant principal in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Widefield School District 3, special education teacher in Greeley.

New to Manitou Springs but a veteran in local schools, Superintendent Sean Dorsey worked in four other districts in the region before assuming his new superintendent role.

Dorsey describes his tenure as a return to a “tight-knit,” small town community similar to that in which he grew up. As such, he said, he understands and appreciates the value of education in a setting that’s more intimate than some of the larger districts he has served.

Jinger Haberer, Academy School District 20

Prior position: superintendent of Ellensburg School District in Ellensburg, Wash.

Other experience: assistant super- intendent of student achievement in Poudre School District; assistant principal, principal and director of student achievement in Aurora Public School District; secondary science, language arts and math teacher in various Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada schools.

Long before her days in Washington, Superintendent Jinger Haberer called Colorado home. It’s where she grew up, and it’s where she began her 35-year career in education.

Haberer led successful efforts as superintendent in Ellensburg, Wash., to pass a levy and a $59.5 million bond project, leading to two new school buildings and a remodel of a third. She emphasized her strengths in building community connections, having previously increased dual credit opportunities, partnered with local community colleges to allow graduates one free year of schooling and worked with the county to increase internship opportunities and certified nurse assistant credentials among her students.

Haberer also developed an attendance zone committee whose recommendations better aligned the district’s zones with transportation needs caused by a bus driver shortage, a hot topic in Academy School District 20, where the school board passed, delayed and then canceled altogether a controversial plan that would have relieved some transportation strains by changing school start and end times. Transportation remains a critical concern as some field trips and sporting events lie on the chopping block for lack of reliable transport.