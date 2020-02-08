Leslie Macias comes from a long lineage of stunted education growth.
Her grandmother, mother, aunts, cousins, sister and brother did not graduate from high school, and neither did she.
“It was a mindset of how I was raised,” said Macias, a 40-year-old Colorado Springs mother of three who’s also a grandmother. “My grandmother never learned how to read or write because she grew up on a farm and was one of 18 children.”
However, Macias’ late father, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson, wanted his children to pursue their education, and she promised him she would.
In December, Macias took steps to keep her word.
She’s one of 150 Colorado adults who never received a high school diploma or GED equivalency to crack the books once again, under a new Workforce Diploma Pilot Program aimed at addressing what some have described as an urgent problem.
After hearing that about 6% of Colorado adults, as many as 350,000 residents, do not have high school credentials, state lawmakers agreed last year to appropriate $1.012 million from the general fund for the Colorado Department of Education to launch the program.
Residents age 21 or older, who completed at least some of 10th grade, have access to the internet, and do not have a GED or diploma, are qualified to enroll in the free online program .
The state’s Education Department hired Graduation Alliance, a for-profit company headquartered in Salt Lake City, to operate the courses, which include curriculum as well as support from teachers, personal academic coaches, career-transition counselors and tutors.
Colorado is the fourth state, along with Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, for which the company provides diploma programs for working adults, said Rebekah Richards, co-founder and CEO of Graduation Alliance.
“The big advantage is this program is authorized by the Legislature at no cost for adults to finish their diploma, and get employment skills and career technical skills and prepare for employment,” Roberts said.
“In the past, this opportunity wasn’t available without paying tuition for people no longer age eligible to go back to high school to finish what they started.”
Students develop a learning plan that matches their path to graduation, Richards said, with coaches and mentors available to help remove barriers and find solutions to address child care, for instance, or other life issues that may have been a hindrance in the past.
About 80% of students who drop out of high school do so for nonacademic reasons, including working to support themselves or their families, becoming parents, bullying or social anxiety, or falling too far behind on school work to catch up, according to language in the state bill.
Through the program, students also can earn state-promoted industry credentials in production, logistics, patient care, child care, software such as QuickBooks and Microsoft Office, food service, construction and information technology.
Colorado ranks as the nation’s third-highest most educated state on personal finance site WalletHub's 2020 list. The high ranking primarily comes from the number of college degree holders; Colorado placed 45th for its high school graduation rates.
Not having a diploma leads to unemployment or underemployment, according to Richards’ company.
“Colorado is a state that strongly emphasizes education but has so many individuals who lack a high school diploma and access to higher quality jobs,” Richards said. “This program is meant to be a piece of the solution.”
Officials estimate the number of Colorado residents lacking a high school diploma is costing the state $244 billion in government-subsidized services such as Medicaid and food stamps, as well as incarceration and lost income tax.
Classes at Doherty High School were a struggle for Macias, even before she started hanging out with the wrong crowd and fell behind in school work.
Macias said she didn’t receive enough encouragement to continue, then had a baby at age 18, and, soon after, became pregnant again.
She was just six credits shy of earning her diploma when she quit school.
“I had two small boys and was single,” Macias said. “I thought I needed to focus on being a mom.”
Macias became a Certified Nursing Assistant in 2018 but wants to advance to a better paying job in her field.
“I aced my CNA license test, and that encouraged me — I thought if I can do this, I could get my high school diploma,” she said. “But I couldn’t afford it.”
She likes the new free diploma program because of the flexibility — she can do the assignments whenever she has time.
“I can study at my own pace,” she said. “My kids are excited I’m doing this. They see me pushing myself to further my education.”
Of the 150 participants enrolled so far statewide, 25 are from El Paso County.
To enroll, go to www.coloradodiploma.com.