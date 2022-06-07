New faces are popping up at The Promenade Shops at Briargate to fill vacant spaces
Outdoor equipment retailer Fjällräven opened its doors last month. This month, Columbia Sportswear and home furnishings retailer Arhaus are opening their first Colorado Springs stores at The Promenade Shops while Seoul BBQ promises to bring authentic Korean barbecue to the center.
The Promenade Shops at Briargate is an open-air shopping center on the Springs' north side, near Interstate 25 and southeast of Briargate and Voyager parkways. Its retailers include the Apple Store, Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, among other market-exclusive retailers and restaurants.
Debby LaMotte, the shopping center's general property manager, said the latest wave of retailers is just the first phase in a new stage of growth, with more additions anticipated later this year, including the Container Store and Nike Live.
"It’s the first step in reinventing the center and shows the growth that we’re experiencing here at the shopping center," LaMotte said of the 19-year-old retail complex.
The Promenade Shops continues to receive interest from prospective retailers, according to LaMotte, who said the current growth is a sharp turn-around from trends seen during the height of the pandemic.
Here's a look at the latest newcomers to The Promenade Shops:
• Fjällräven opened its doors May 20. The Swedish retailer has stores in 70 countries.
Fjällräven is located in a nearly 3,000-square-foot storefront that used to house Clarks Shoes. The company was founded in 1960 by Ake Nordin with the mission of creating functional and durable products for adventures in nature, while acting responsibly toward the environment.
• Colombia Sportswear opens Friday; while the Columbia Sportswear brand can be found at thousands of retailers across the country, the new store will be just the 12th branded retail shop across the country, according to the company's online store locator.
Columbia Sportswear occupies a 5,200-square-foot space that was formerly part of the Pier 1 Imports furniture store. The grand opening celebration will include 25% off almost everything in the store through June. 29.
In addition, $10 Pikes Peak Brewing Co. gift cards will be offered to the first 100 shoppers each day Friday through Sunday.
“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to Colorado Springs, a city with a vibrant local community with limitless adventure right outside our doors,” David Lawner, senior vice president of direct-to-consumer, said in a release.
• Seoul BBQ expects to open this month next door to Menya Ramen & Poke. Both are founded and led by culinary professional JW Lee, who owns over 20 restaurants in Colorado and New York, including his first Seoul BBQ in Aurora. That location has been open for 14 years, Lee said. Its success and a growing interest in Korean culture in the United States, he said, inspired him to expand with a second location in Colorado Springs.
Lee said this Seoul BBQ will be smaller than most traditional Korean barbecue restaurants, but will allow guests to grill authentic Korean meats at their table table in true Korean barbecue fashion.
• Arhaus expects to open its 15,000-square-foot store June 24; it will be its fourth Colorado location. Arhaus offers home furnishings with an emphasis on the craftsmanship of worldwide artisan partners.
LOFT and Talbots moved out of their adjacent locations at The Promenade Shops at Briargate early last year. Those two stores and part of a third underwent renovations to become Arhaus, LaMotte said. Construction is underway next door on the new Container store.