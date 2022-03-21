Colorado Springs City Councilmembers strongly encouraged the parks department Monday to work on opening hundreds of acres of parkland on the eastern edge of town.

Set apart by a striking ridge of thriving evergreens, Jimmy Camp Creek Park, east of U.S. 24 and Marksheffel Road, is rich in archaeology and wildlife including antelope, porcupines and raptors.

The neighboring Corral Bluffs Open Space, another city-owned property, is known for fossil discoveries that have helped researchers understand the rise of mammals and plant life following the mass extinction of the dinosaurs. The city has long envisioned the two as one united parcel.

Jimmy Camp Creek was given to the city as part of the Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement 34 years ago and it has never been open to the public. As city development marches east and housing development in the ranch has gotten started, there has been more interest in planning for the park.

Councilman Wayne Williams asked the city staff to determine how much a master plan for the properties would cost. Such a plan would detail trail alignments and allow activities on the property and would be the first step to opening the park.

"I don’t want someone 34 years from now saying: 'Why haven’t we done anything?" he said.

Council President Tom Strand said he would like to see funding designated for the master plan in the coming year.

The cost of a master plan is driven by the size of a property and the city is still working on acquiring land in the area to unite the parcels, said Karen Palus, parks, recreation and cultural services director.

The city is within 352 yards of uniting the properties at the closest point, the parks department has said in the past. The city has acquired hundreds of acres in the past six years as part of the effort to create one large open space, parks staff told City Council.

The work to open the area to the property will have challenges, city staff said, including protecting the archaeological and paleontological sites.

The density of archaeological sites in the Jimmy Camp Creek area rivals the area near Mesa Verde National Park near the Four Corners, because the natural springs drew many native people to the area, said Anna Cordova, city archaeologist.

"It’s pretty overwhelming to go out there as an archaeologist," she said.

She is planning to work with University of Colorado Colorado Springs on a survey this summer, the first in more than 20 years, to better understand all the sites and rank their importance in terms of their potential to teach us new things about the past.

In more recent history, the area was used for a World War II training site as evidenced by many big, .50-caliber bullets and a B-24 bomber crash, Cordova said.

Future trails through the area should be routed away from important sites to help protect them, she said.

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Director Matt Mayberry told the board the site is a "wonderland of potential" because it is so undisturbed.

"We are just constantly learning new things about the site, and we need to know more," he said.

In addition to protecting the historical record, the city has other practical concerns that need to be solved around opening the property including access and fencing, said Britt Haley, parks design and development manager.

The Jimmy Camp Creek property is adjacent to privately owned property where cattle graze, she said.

Fencing the property to keep cattle out and visitors in could be difficult and expensive because of the property's odd shape and challenging topography, she said.

The access to the property off U.S. 24 also needs to be improved, because visitors would have to use a dirt road, she said.