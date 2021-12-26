If you missed the due date to return a library book, you can hang on to your money.
A novel program the Pikes Peak Library District began phasing in four years ago is achieving the goal of opening its shelves to more bookworms.
Patrons no longer pay overdue fines unless they lose a book or other material, and checked-out books that are past due automatically renew for another three weeks, unless someone is waiting in line.
The “fine-free” concept is working, said John Spears, chief librarian and CEO of the Pikes Peak Library District, which operates 15 branches around the Pikes Peak region.
“The point of doing it was to get people back in the library,” Spears said.
After researching and studying the issue, “We realized fines didn’t work; if anything, they were a barrier to using the library instead of incentivizing people to return things on time,” he said.
“They did the exact opposite of what a library should be able to do — getting materials into people’s hands.”
The model started in 2017 as a pilot with children’s and teens’ materials. It launched in conjunction with an amnesty program, in which all overdue fines were waived.
“It was a wonderful surprise for people,” Spears said. “We didn’t want to keep people saddled with fines.”
Because of the positive response, the program expanded, and fines were lifted in 2019 on adult books and materials.
That's news to some.
“I didn't realize that was the case,” Daniel Fernandez said recently while using the Penrose Library downtown.
“I have a library card but haven't checked out a book since the last time I paid my fines, which was a while ago,” he said.
The best measurement of the program’s success, Spears said, is the significant decrease in the number of patrons who are banned from borrowing materials.
In 2016, before the program started, more than 31,000 patrons were blocked from checking out materials because they owed money from fines accrued.
That was about 20% of all library patrons.
Now, just over 18,000 are blocked, he said, a 42% decrease.
Another study the library district conducted before going fine-free showed the percentage of patrons prevented from using library services were inversely related to the economics of their neighborhood, Spears said.
“The wealthier the neighborhood, the fewer the people blocked,” he said. “That was a sign to us that a fine was definitely not working, and it had probably become a user fee.”
In the first two weeks after the program was fully implemented, the library saw a 1% increase in overdue books, Spears said, but after that, the system returned to similar levels “whether we had the fines or not.”
However, specialty items that can be checked out, such as hot spots and a Colorado state parks and wildlife watching backpacks, still carry overdue fines, he said.
Fines of more than $10 trigger a blocked status; however, if a lost item is returned, the loss fee will be waived, Spears said.
The revenue loss is minimal and likely made up in labor, he said.
Revenue fines constituted less than 1% of the library’s annual budget, he said, which this year is $36.8 million.
“Overall fines had been going down for quite some time, and the cost the fines were having on people and their ability and willingness to use the library, and with all the work that went into collecting the fines, mailing notices, the situation it created at checkout — when you weigh all of that, it wasn’t good for the library to be doing that,” he said.
“We want people’s experience at the library to be a positive one.”
Pikes Peak Library District was an early adopter of the fine-free model, Spears said, and most larger libraries now have switched to the system.
Customer satisfaction on surveys has improved every year since the Pikes Peak Library District enacted the program, he said.
Approval of the program is what Spears hears most about when he’s out and about in the community.
“We hear so many stories — people said for the first time they were going to get a library card, or parents allowed their children to get their own card, or they had horrible experiences in the past with fines and were so glad that wouldn’t be the case anymore,” he said.