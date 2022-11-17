New initiatives to support mental wellness are taking shape at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, following two students dying by suicide on campus since spring and a third student death of an unknown cause off campus.

“We are very focused on mental health and wellness and have raised it to the highest level,” said Todd Woodward, head of strategic communications and marketing.

The tenets of a unique resiliency-building model that Children’s Hospital Colorado started three years ago in a couple of middle schools in Colorado Springs are being used as a framework in building one of the new programs at the liberal arts college.

“So much is about intervening after the fact in our health system; this is about let’s take a scientific approach to study the problem and jump in sooner, as opposed to waiting for kids to get in trouble,” said Margaret Sabin, strategic adviser and past president of Children’s Hospital’s Colorado Springs location.

Colorado College's pilot project will be tested in the athletics department, said Lesley Irvine, vice president and director of athletics.

After fall break, a voluntary survey will be distributed to 380 student athletes who participate in 18 sports at the college, she said. That's about 20% of the school's enrollment of 1,900 students.

Students who choose to respond to the questionnaire will be asked about their levels of anxiety, hope, self-efficacy and self-image.

Self-efficacy is “huge for college students,” Sabin said, since teens and young adults who believe they can do things on their own can be more successful, as are students who are hopeful about their future, those who have a positive self-image and students who affect a forward-moving direction in their lives.

The survey also will facilitate discussion about mental wellness as part of athletic performance, Irvine said.

“We’ll be able to understand more clearly what the needs are, and that will allow us to tailor programs and resources,” she said. “We talk about mental wellness and health in a very generic sense; this will allow us to learn where our students are struggling so we can be thoughtful about what we can provide to address that.”

The proactive approach will help students develop resiliency, Sabin said. The ability to handle life’s difficulties in healthy ways is considered to be a key in warding off mental dysfunction, she said.

Children’s Hospital’s resiliency program has grown to 35 elementary and middle schools in Colorado Springs, with outcomes showing reduced anxiety, depression and negative emotions and improved resiliency, efficacy and positive emotions, Sabin said.

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs researchers will compile and analyze survey results, and medical leaders from Colorado College’s athletic department and Children’s Hospital will determine programs based on students’ needs.

Coaching is a likely program that will emerge, Sabin said.

“Probably sending students tons of stuff to read is not the answer,” she said. “We want intervention based on scientific, evidence-based data.”

If the majority of members of a high-performing athletic team have anxiety, for example, having a trusted adult they can speak to is a critical component of building resilience, Sabin said.

Trusted adults can help students define who they are outside of academics or sports, talk about negative and positive feelings, and set goals, she said.

“Students may not even be at the point of therapy, just doubting themselves, and an adult comes in and says, ‘Let’s set some goals,’” Sabin said. “Sometimes we fear action because action might cause us to stumble, but if we know there’s a nonjudgmental individual there to say, ‘I’ve got you,’ we’re more likely to get to action.”

The college intends to expand the model to all students, Woodward said.

Colorado College officials also are employing other community expertise, including working with the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County, he said.

An external review of the campus’ existing mental health programs will start after the holidays, with outside professionals visiting to assess what the college is doing well and what needs improvement.

A search started this week for a new administrator, an associate vice president of wellness, Woodward said. And additional peer-to-peer resources, training for staff and faculty, and more easily accessible online information are in the works.

“It’s an ongoing process — there’s no solution, there’s just a lot of work,” Woodward said.

Also, stressors of the college’s block plan, a schedule in which students take just one course for three-and-a-half weeks in a condensed, intensive format, are being studied for ways to reduce stress on students, faculty and staff, he said.