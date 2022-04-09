A familiar face will take the helm of Colorado’s oldest nonprofit child care organization when Diane Price, the longtime leader of Early Connections Learning Centers, retires June 30.

Liz Denson, the organization’s vice president of community engagement, will succeed Price as president and CEO, the organization announced Friday.

The decision came after a “comprehensive search process,” George Luke chairman of the board, said in a news release.

“Liz has a track record of success and strong leadership,” Luke said. Those qualities, combined with Denson’s “experience and institutional tenure,” made her rise to the top to lead the organization, he said.

Denson, who has been on the leadership team since 2016, said she holds the mission of the nonprofit close to her heart and looks forward to her new role.

Fourteen women founded Early Connections Learning Centers in 1897 as the Colorado Springs Day Nursery Association, recognizing the community's need for child care for working women.

The day nursery, at 104 E. Rio Grande St., was dedicated in 1923 to “all mothers and all children,” and serves as the organization's headquarters and a day care center. The property is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The organization's network has grown to include four sites for child care and early childhood education, along with school-based sites and a Home Network serving independently licensed home child care providers.

In marking its 125-year anniversary, the organization is raising $9.5 million to rebuild its location at 108 Antlers Place and rehab the windows at what's now known as the Historic Day Nursery on Rio Grande.

Price has led the organization for 33 years and said she approves of the board’s selection.

“Liz is a strong leader who has been responsible for a great portion of our success the past six years,” Price said.

Denson, a recent graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak's signature program, has served on the board of the local chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals and currently serves on Gazette Charities Foundation's Empty Stocking Fund community advisory board and the Festival of Lights board.

Originally from Texas, she and her husband, John, moved to Colorado Springs from New Mexico in 2008. They have an 11-month-old daughter, Bailey.