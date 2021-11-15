A dual-branded Hilton has been proposed near the Colorado Springs Airport, which would introduce a new hotel concept to town while it also brings back a familiar name to the southeast side.

Tru, a midlevel property, and Homewood Suites, a higher-end, extended-stay brand, would be developed under one roof as part of a four-story, 175-room hotel at 2845 Zeppelin Road, north of Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway, according to plans submitted recently to city officials.

The brands are part of the global Hilton Hotels & Resorts hospitality chain, whose properties range from the more moderately priced Hampton Inn, Embassy Suites and Hilton Garden Inn to the luxury Waldorf Astoria, LXR and Conrad hotels and resorts, according to Hilton's website.

Colorado Springs developer Ed Ellsworth, who's proposed the Tru and Homewood Suites project, said Southwest Airlines' arrival in March at the Springs Airport has made hotel development attractive in the area.

Passenger numbers have soared this year, which airport officials have credited to more people flying the discount carrier. And many of those travelers will need a place to stay.

"We think the airport is going to continue to grow," Ellsworth said. "The volume is going to increase with Southwest."

Also, Amazon has opened a nearly 4 million-square-foot distribution center at the airport's business park, and the retail giant's presence could attract more businesses to the area, Ellsworth said.

U.S. Space Command also has its headquarters at the nearby Peterson Space Force Base, though it's slated to move to Alabama under a Trump administration decision that Colorado lawmakers hope to reverse.

"We feel like, in addition to the leisure group at the airport that there's military, there's corporate with Amazon and others and that the southeast part of town is poised for growth," said Ellsworth, who also developed and sold a Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn & Suites in the north-side InterQuest area.

His latest project would include the city's first Tru hotel, a concept that Hilton rolled out in 2016. There are more than 200 Tru hotels nationwide, including three in the Denver area and one in Grand Junction, according to Hilton's website.

Ellsworth says Tru hotels are designed to appeal to millennials, among other travelers.

They feature smaller, brightly colored rooms with a "lean design," Hilton's website says. In-room desks can be wheeled anywhere; dressers have been replaced by open shelves to make unpacking "swift and easy"; and permanent soap and shampoo dispensers have replaced tiny bottles to reduce waste.

The Homewood Suites portion of the hotel would mark the brand's return to the area, Ellsworth said. An existing hotel near his project site had carried the Homewood Suites name, but lost it a few years ago and now carries another name, he said.

Homewood Suites caters to business and leisure travelers who stay for several days or even weeks. The properties offer studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, full kitchens and free breakfasts, among other features, Hilton's website shows.

Tru and Homewood Suites would share amenities, Ellsworth said, which would include 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a fitness room, business center, breakfast area, lounge, full indoor bar, a pool table and seating areas.

There won't be a swimming pool, Ellsworth said. But as guests use outdoor spaces differently, the hotels will have an oversized hot tub with an expanded patio area, cornhole, fire pits and an outdoor barbecue area, he said.

In a best-case scenario, Ellsworth hopes to launch construction in the first quarter of next year and open by summer 2023.

Ellsworth said he's eyed the project for two years, but waited a year to move forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, based on statistics he's seen that show the travel and hospitality industries are doing business at a near 2019 pace, and that a full recovery is projected around the time his hotel would open, Ellsworth believes the time is right to proceed with the project.

"We're kind of trusting those numbers," he said. "We've done feasibility studies. It appears the market is coming back."

In addition to the Tru and Homewood Suites project, Ellsworth owns additional parcels in the area. He said he expects to explore the development of retail and apartment uses on those properties a few years down the road.