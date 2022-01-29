Susanne Arens thought the vacant lot next to a McDonald's restaurant in a Rockrimmon shopping center was the perfect place to build a new car wash. Springs native Jerry Golden grew up admiring the Cragmor neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Country Club and four years ago, bought a home there. Bob Syme was hired to engineer and rebuild Interstate 25 at Woodmen Road. All three ended up confronting Colorado Springs' past as a coal town - a mostly forgotten era that left an underground network of large tunnels and caverns that, today, threaten thousands of landowners decades after the last mine was boarded up.