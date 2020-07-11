The information encoded in our DNA makes our bodies operate and look the way they do, but it doesn’t work alone. It needs messenger RNA to deliver instructions to the cellular “factories” that assemble the proteins that get the job done.
Hannah Moraski’s DNA made her a petite woman with brown hair, a cheerful, outgoing nature, and a first 20 years of more or less perfect health.
But then the genetic conversation changed.
In 2015, when she was 21 and preparing to move from her childhood home in Vermont to Colorado Springs, something triggered the activation of a dormant sequence in her genes. Moraski’s messenger RNA began delivering marching orders for a rare and potentially deadly disease.
“It was absolutely out of the blue. It’s the worst pain you could ever imagine in your abdomen, back and legs. That’s how it started,” said Moraski, now 26.
She chalked the pain up to the stress of the upcoming cross-country move, and forged ahead hoping it would pass. By the time she and her road-trip companion landed in the Springs, though, it was so bad they headed straight to the hospital.
Moraski didn’t know it at the time — and wouldn’t, for another four months — but the attack was the inaugural flare up of acute intermittent porphyria, a severe variation of the disease that affects just 5 to 10 people out of every 100,000.
Moraski’s case was extreme, rare among the rare.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find any of us in the community who have severe acute intermittent porphyria patients,” said Dr. Uchenna Njiaju, a hematology and oncology specialist and Moraski’s treating physician at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital. “So, there’s nobody, probably, except for expert geneticists, a couple around the country, who can lay claim to having treated a hundred over two years or that sort of thing. We all have a sprinkling, because it’s so rare.”
The 'vampire disease'
Porphyria refers to a family of genetic disorders that affect the production of heme, a component of blood that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and gives blood its color.
Those with the disorder lack certain enzymes vital to the process, and the subsequent buildup of the heme-making chemicals, known as porphyrins, leads to a range of symptoms primarily affecting the nervous system and skin, sometimes causing a sensitivity to sunlight.
“It’s called the ‘vampire disease.’ There are different kinds, and everyone has different symptoms, but the pain is pretty much universal it seems — the pain and nausea,” Moraski said.
Because the symptoms of porphyria can mimic a range of disorders, and it isn’t revealed by the standard batteries of tests, it often is a diagnosis of exclusion, reached only after what may be years, or decades, of mysterious pain.
“There are people who go years and years and years, women out there in their 60s who’ve had it since their 20s and been in pain and no doctor was able to figure out what it was,” said Moraski, whose first visit to the hospital was met with similar befuddlement. She was diagnosed with a “probable” UTI, given some antibiotics, and told she should start feeling better.
Within a few weeks, she did. She settled into her apartment and got a job at Black Bear Diner, where she met the man who would become her fiance. The two bonded, in part, over their common work-a-holic tendencies.
“I was 26 going on 27 then, and I'd never had a super long-term girlfriend before. But when you see somebody else with the same determination and work ethic, and then you have that chemistry … it just kind of clicked,” said Moraski’s fiance, Justin Smith, 32.
Just as their relationship was starting to take off, though, another attack brought pain so severe Moraski started hallucinating.
“My mom was out here visiting and we had to call an ambulance. She told me that I didn’t want the EMTs to touch me and didn’t want them to load me in the ambulance because I thought they were going to hurt me,” Moraski said. “At one point I told them, ‘Don’t take my baby from me.’ I don’t have a child.”
Moraski ended up going back home to Vermont, where she saw a doctor who looked over her medical records and suggested they try one final test.
“It came back positive for acute intermittent porphyria,” Moraski said. “We were, like, what is that? We couldn’t think of anyone else in the family who’d ever had it.”
Freedom with a price
By the time Moraski was discharged from the hospital in Vermont a month later, she’d dropped to just 75 pounds, and her muscles had atrophied to the point she could barely walk to the door of the room. She built up her strength, though, determined to return to the man she was pretty sure she was falling in love with in Colorado.
"She came back and we moved in together. When she’d go to the hospital, I would stay at the hospital with her. That just became our lives," Smith said.
Moraski connected with a specialist in Texas, and flew down for a meeting, during which she was offered a spot in a clinical trial for a new porphyria drug. She believes the stress of flying triggered her most devastating attack, ever.
"I ended up in the ICU in Denver, and was in a coma for, like, four or five days ... due to fluid being built up in my lungs and I couldn’t breathe," she said. "And that led to a heart attack."
After that, she scrapped the idea of joining the clinical trial, which would require regular trips to Texas, and started treatment on the standard drug therapy, panhematin, at Memorial.
It worked, but freedom from pain came with a price. The treatment required her to be at the hospital twice a week for an infusion of drugs delivered through a port in her chest. With the blood draws and tests, custom mixing and delivery, the process could take as long as six hours.
“It was great because it stopped the attacks, but it kind of meant I couldn’t really have much of a life,” Moraski said.
Taming the Messenger
As Moraski adjusted to a schedule tethered to her treatment, the clinical trial she’d missed out on, for a new drug called givosiran, was showing great promise.
The drug works by interfering with messenger RNA to change the instructions it delivers, and could be a bellwether of what's to come in the treatment of a host of diseases, including cancer. Trial participants experienced a sustained drop in the accumulation of the buildup that causes porphyria, and a 74% reduction in attacks, compared to those on a placebo.
“Messenger RNA is what makes the connection between genes in the body that we get from our parents and proteins in our body that then go and do things,” Dr. Njiaju said. “It’s groundbreaking to be able to modify that message.”
What’s more, the new drug is delivered by monthly injection, and can be administered in just a few minutes.
When she heard late last year that the drug had been approved by the FDA, months ahead of schedule, the doctor said she broke into a “happy dance.”
“I was just so pleased. I know when they were studying the medicine, for about two years we heard about clinical trials going on, and to finally have it come through is a blessing,” she said.
Moraski forced herself to take the news without celebration, even in February, when she learned that her insurance — which she has through her father’s employer — had approved and would cover it.
“When I heard about the trial and the idea that there was a new drug that might be available in the future, someday down the line, and I might not have to go to the hospital twice a week, it was a pipe dream,” Moraski said. “Then when it became reality, that’s when it got scary.”
Now that she could get it, what if it didn’t work in a case as severe as hers? Or, her side effects were so bad she’d have to stop treatment?
What if switching drugs actually triggered an attack, her first in three years?
“Yeah, there was a lot of anxiety,” she said.
The first month after starting on givosiran, Moraski was back at work, and on eggshells.
Five symptom-free months later, she feels more comfortable thinking about, and planning for, the future.
"They said that between the third and fifth injection is typically when the majority of people were seeing negative side effects," she said, sitting on the grass with Smith outside their apartment, on a sunny afternoon in late June. "Last week was my fifth treatment, so, so far so good. And that’s all I really know ... so, yeah, high five!"
Because of the new drug, the pandemic season, ironically, has been a time of freedom for Moraski and Smith, both of whom are off work from their restaurant jobs due to the shutdown.
“This is our fun summer of love kind of thing before the wedding,” said Smith. They plan to tie the knot next month, in Vermont.
They’ve gone camping and fishing and out of town for long weekends. The days and dates have started to blur together, but — for the first time in a long time — that’s OK.
“Not having to go to the hospital all the time, it opens my whole life up,” Moraski said. “This one medicine has really just given me my life back, is the easiest way to say it."