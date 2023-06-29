Notes Live, the Colorado Springs entertainment company that's developing an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater on the city's north side and envisions concerts and shows with the nation's top artists, has snagged its first big name: AEG Presents.

AEG Presents, which brings talent and shows to worldwide venues including the outdoor Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green amphitheaters near Denver and The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center in the Springs, and which promotes concert tours for Elton John, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and other superstars, has signed a 10-year deal with Notes Live to book acts and operate its new Springs facility, which will be called The Sunset and is targeted to open in summer 2024.

AEG Presents' longtime presence along the Front Range and its success in promoting big-name performers will be paramount to the success of The Sunset, said J.W. Roth, Notes Live's chairman and founder, who announced the AEG agreement in a joint statement with the company.

"When I first started this thing, the most important sort of piece to my business model was, how am I going to sell tickets?" Roth said in an interview. "How am I going to book A-list artists? ... How am I going to put butts in seats? It became obvious to me early, early on that I didn't want just a booking agreement with somebody. I can go get that with anybody. I wanted a true operating partner.

"They're the controlling promoter of the Front Range," Roth said of AEG Presents. "They've booked more shows at Red Rocks and Fiddler's than anybody else. At the end of the day, that is appealing to me being the next closest market. I wanted to benefit from the AEG relationships at their other venues. It was ... a pretty obvious choice. It might not be that way in every market. But for sure in this market, it's a no-brainer."

Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and chief operating officer of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, said Colorado Springs' growth and appetite for entertainment makes it ripe for a venue such as The Sunset and acts that the entertainment promoter will bring to town.

"This is an opportunity for the citizens of Colorado Springs and Pueblo and Fountain and all the surrounding communities, Monument, to have their own outdoor facility to go to and enjoy," Fedrizzi said. "We want to deliver on that. I think our relationship with Notes Live is going to be a great one and we're going to work well together."

Notes Live plans to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking July 12 for The Sunset and Roth now hopes to open the venue during the first of week of June next year; up to now, utility and grading work has taken place at the site, including creation of an amphitheater seating bowl, he said.

The Sunset will be built at the 200-acre Polaris Pointe retail and commercial development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard and home to dozens of stores, restaurants and entertainment uses.

Roth has said he intends to make The Sunset "the most luxurious amphitheater in history." It will have upscale amenities such as VIP stadium seating and luxury fireplace suites and look out to a scenic mountain backdrop that will make it one of the nation's premier entertainment destinations, he has said.

Springs-area residents, Notes Live officials have said, will be able to avoid a drive to Denver for concerts and shows. The community, meanwhile, will reap an economic impact of tax revenues, restaurant sales, hotel stays and other spending that Notes Live has estimated will total $100 million a year.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved The Sunset in January — an OK that came over the objection of some nearby homeowners who feared the venue will create noise, parking and traffic problems in their neighborhoods.

Originally pegged at $40 million, Roth said The Sunset's cost is now nearly $56 million; that price tag includes additional land that Notes Live purchased at Polaris Pointe, which he said will increase on-site parking that some homeowners complained the venue lacked.

In addition to the amphitheater, Roth plans a 45,000-square-foot, $32 million to $33 million restaurant and event center on the east edge of the venue's property. The building would include 15,000 square feet to house a seafood/chophouse restaurant and bar, and another 15,000 square feet for weddings, corporate functions, trade shows and other events. A third-level rooftop terrace would have an additional 15,000 square feet.

The Sunset will join other Notes Live properties at Polaris Pointe — the indoor Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, a smaller concert venue; the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern; and Notes, a bar that features live music. Notes Live envisions similar multiconcept entertainment campuses in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Under its agreement with AEG, Notes Live will own The Sunset, while the entertainment promoter will book acts and operate the venue on a day-to-day basis, Roth said. Notes Live plans to contract with a separate operator to run the restaurant and event center, he said.

The deal between Notes Live and AEG calls for the two companies to split concert proceeds 50-50, whether it's a moneymaker or not, Roth said.

Though AEG will book talent, the company and Notes Live will work together on what acts will play the venue and their performance dates, he said.

What happens if Notes Live objects to a particular performer? Roth said his company wouldn't have veto power, but could opt out from an act, which would leave AEG in the position of effectively leasing the facility from Notes Live for a day to put on the show.

The same would be true if Notes Live wanted to bring a local or regional act to the venue or if it sought to book a prom or graduation, Roth said. If AEG didn't want to participate, Notes Live would take over The Sunset's operation for those events, he said.

Roth, however, expects those timeouts in the Notes Live-AEG business relationship will be few and far between.

"If they think that there's an act, if they think there's an artist that is going to do really well at The Sunset, I would be best to go along with them," Roth said. "They're going to have far more data and far more insight into what works and what doesn't work than I would. It's the reason I did this relationship; I'm going to lean heavily on their expertise."

No shows have been booked yet for The Sunset, though Roth said he expects AEG Presents could sign the venue's first act in the next 90 to 120 days. Roth wants the first show to be "a monster."

"They have a real grip on this Front Range market," Roth said of AEG Presents. "I gain a lot by that partnership. ... It puts Sunset Colorado Springs, it puts us front and center nationally and in front of the biggest touring acts in the U.S., as being a standalone market sitting right next to a standalone market that is one of the biggest in the U.S., which is Denver."

Fedrizzi, of AEG, said many factors go into booking shows at different venues, such as available dates, an act's production setup and whether a performer might only want to play outdoors. Whatever the case, in theory, there will be an opportunity for some acts to play both the Springs and Denver markets, he said.

"It will be a question of routing and scheduling and things like that, but we feel Colorado Springs stands on its own," Fedrizzi said. "The citizens of Colorado Springs and Pueblo don't always want to drive to Denver to see a show, right? So let's bring it to their backyard and it can stand on its own. We do a lot of back-to-back-stuff, Denver and Colorado Springs, all the time. And it's two different markets."

The agreement with AEG is the "cherry on the top of the deal," Roth said. "It solves so many issues in terms of what The Sunset is going to mean to the music industry.

"It’s going to be the world’s grandest amphitheater, when you take into consideration the seafood and chophouse and the event center," he said. "Then, when you add onto it the monster in the business (AEG) is actually going to operate it, I'll tell you it helps me sleep at night. Because there's a lot of sleepless nights when you're not exactly sure how you're going to put the big names in."

AEG Presents is part of the larger Anschutz Entertainment Group or AEG, a worldwide entertainment powerhouse based in Los Angeles. AEG is controlled by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.

AEG describes itself as "the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company."

AEG Presents is involved in all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to the AEG website. Another AEG brand owns, manages or consults with more than 350 arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues worldwide.

A real estate arm develops performance venues, as well as sports and entertainment districts such as Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, the Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London, the AEG website says.

AEG's sports division includes the Los Angels Kings hockey team and the LA Galaxy men's soccer club. Another AEG branch oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships.