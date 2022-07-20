Nearly a month removed from “I-Day,” or their first arrival to the Air Force Academy on June 23, basic cadets from the class of 2026 now stood in a picturesque field on base, uniformed and in formation.

More than 100 of them from the Barbarian squadron followed a rising junior — one of their cadres — in rounds of jumping jacks before easing into stretches. A few seized the opportunity to steal a grin at their neighbor or slip in a few words of conversation.

“Do not cheat my workout!” she shouted, glaring down a suspect.

Wednesday was the 28th day of the six-week-long basic cadet training, where appointees are forged from civilians into military academy cadets with the help of the cadres, all junior and senior cadets. On July 11, they marched 5.5 miles from campus to begin the field training phase, including a gamut of assault, obstacle and land navigation courses as well as weapons, expeditionary and medical training.

Boots crunching down a gravel pathway heralded the arrival of another wave of basic cadets, on their way to a training element elsewhere in the 3,300-acre Jacks Valley. In total, 1,055 members of the freshman class — with the motto "all grit" — among eight temporary squadrons are currently in training.

Upon completion of BCT, these basic cadets, for now called “basics,” will don their “blues” at the Acceptance Parade on Aug. 5, when they will officially join the Cadet Wing. But roughly two more weeks of mud, tear gas and a whole lot of shouting stand between them and that day.

At once, whistles started blaring and the basics’ strained yelling echoed up into the forest canopy. No one walked anywhere; they sprinted from apparatus to apparatus or jogged in place while waiting to begin a course.

On the assault course, cadets laden with mock-M16 rifles, affectionately called “rubber ducks,” plowed rows in the dirt, splayed out under a carpet of barbed-wire.

“Get your rifle behind your back,” a cadre roared through a megaphone just inches from a basic’s soil-caked face. “Your helmet should be dragging in the dirt!”

Later, the same basics slogged through mud trenches as yellow-green smoke billowing from a pile of canisters added to the conditions.

A panting cadet stopped for just a moment — a mistake — before a cadre descended to the trench bank in an instant.

“This isn’t bathtime,” he yelled. “Get out of here!”

The clean blues and parade seemed a long ways off.

“As we go out and operate in the actual Air Force, we need to learn to operate in these stressful environments,” Master Sgt. Ryan Hagener, the valley’s course commander, said. “Obviously, we can’t put them in a combat situation, so the closest way to simulating combat environments is to give them that extra stress.”

The assault course’s ambience included ground burst and live AK-47 and 50-caliber machine gun fire simulators resounding through the valley. A ‘Huey’ helicopter chopped the air above, circling over and over.

According to Col. Brandon Alexander, the BCT group commander, the objective of the intense training is twofold.

“The first purpose is to bring civilians into a military environment, teaching … what it means to support the Constitution,” he said. “We work them through military training, getting them in the field, getting them dirty, building some resilience. The second part of it is… all our cadre that are working with us are upper classmen. We’re giving them opportunities to learn how to build their leadership skills and work together as a team towards a common mission.”

Away from the tree line by a field of sunflowers, another squadron fiddled with black gas masks in preparation for the important but anxiety-inducing CBURNE — chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive — training.

One by one, they lined up to enter a tear gas-filled structure, where they were to take off their masks. They emerged a few minutes later, flapping the agent from their uniforms with tears streaming down their cheeks.

Shea Burcham, the cadet commander of this element, said the course is meant to instill a basic’s confidence in their equipment in the event of a chemical attack. “(They’ll) know what it feels like when the mask working, and they know what it feels like if they take it off.”

Back at the end of the assault course, a cadre walked through two lines of grimy basics, just yards away from their finish line, and tossed a clump of dirt to the ground.

“Save us,” she said, smirking. The nearest cadet dropped to the dust to take the brunt of the pretend grenade.

The last of their group then slunk out of the mud trenches and across the finish line, which read, “Only the strong survived.”

And they did. But they’ll be up at 0500 again tomorrow.