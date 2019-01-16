New Air Force Academy athletic director Nathan Pine says he will uphold the school’s values, make the development of future officers his top priority and seek wins on the field.
But with a reorganized athletic department that makes him the first director who isn’t paid by the Pentagon, Pine has another challenge his predecessors lacked: He has to raise money.
The newcomer from Holy Cross University in Massachusetts is an employee of the nonprofit Air Force Athletic Corporation, and as such is not subjected to federal rules that hamstrung the fundraising visions of his forebears.
“I think there is a ton of potential here,” he said Wednesday during his first news conference in his new post.
Pine replaces Jim Knowlton, who left last spring to take the top athletic post at the University of California at Berkeley. The academy found Pine during what the school’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, described as an exhaustive national search.
He has some qualities that past athletic directors have possessed. Early in his sports career, Pine was a key assistant at the U.S. Military Academy’s athletic department.
He said that job taught him much about what’s required to turn goalies, point guards and running backs into lieutenants.
Silveria said Pine showed in interviews that his desire to put military skills first is genuine.
“He understands our priorities in the development, education and training of those leaders,” Silveria.
But Pine also has a civilian skill set his predecessors with military backgrounds didn’t possess: The ability to turn donor cash into new athletic facilities that can be used to recruit top athletes into the program.
At Holy Cross, he revolutionized the athletic program’s finances, bringing in more than $2 million last year from fundraising.
“During his tenure the athletic program has seen unprecedented growth in fundraising,” the academy said of Pine’s previous job.
Earlier in his career, Pine led a $500 million fundraising effort for the University of California, and he’s credited with similar feats at Oregon State University and the University of Maryland.
Despite his fundraising heft, Silveria said Wednesday that Pine will have similar duties to Knowlton and the others who have held the job. A key goal for the athletic department is running the physical fitness program for all of the school’s cadets, not just the 1,000 in intercollegiate sports.
“We have 4,300 athletes here,” Silveria said, referring to the cadets going through the four-year program.
Pine will also have to keep discipline in the school’s sports teams. The academy on Monday released a report that outlined steps to eliminate hazing on teams, following two notorious incidents since 2016 that have seen two cadets facing courts-martial. Past problems on teams also have included sexual assault and drug use.
“We are dealing with 18- to 24-year-olds and mistakes can be made,” Pine admitted.
But he said by admitting mistakes and learning from them, the athletic program can gain ground in the battle for discipline.
Pine said he wants success on the field to follow wins in the character department. He also wants Air Force to “consistently compete for championships.”
But getting there may take some of that fundraising genius.
The school’s premiere sports facility, Falcon Stadium, opened in 1962 and hasn’t seen much change since. Leaders have complained for years that the stadium needs a major overhaul, but the money hasn’t been raised for extensive work.
The home of Air Force’s basketball and hockey teams also is in need of work. The multisport venue opened in 1968 and hasn’t seen major renovation since.
Before Pine can come up with millions to rebuild the school’s sports facilities, however, he has another sales job.
The football stadium has had as many empty seats as full ones for games in recent years. Local boosters of Air Force teams have declined since 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks led to heightened security at the school, which turned some fans away.
Pine said he’s starting his job at the academy by heading downtown. He needs to get Colorado Springs residents back on campus for games, he said.
“We can’t fill our football stadium with just the folks we have here on base,” he said.