Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort.
Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
The pet boarding house, which caters just to dogs until the facility sees more demand for other animals, opened just over a month ago with 74 kennels, radiant-heated floors and an automated ventilation system.
“If you’re going to do something, do it right,” Dan said.
For the O'Sullivans, that meant investing $2 million in a facility that took almost three years to finish.
“I wanted someplace where we could actually design and build from the ground up,” Dan said.
From floor to ceiling, Dan and Lea designed the facility to meet all of Colorado’s Pet Animal Care Facilities Act standards and made the setup as clean and comfortable as possible so the facility could live up to its name, Boardmoor Pet Resort — a twist on the name of the legendary five-diamond, five-star Broadmoor resort.
“(It shows we) give the best care,” Jennifer Armstrong, Lea and Dan’s daughter who helps at the facility, said.
Tim Langness, owner of Sparrow Enterprises, said the building's floor heating system was a unique installation for his company.
Underneath the slab of concrete, Sparrow laid a system of sensors and glycol that keeps the floors comfortable for dogs to walk and lay on.
“It’s better for dogs to lay down on something warm," Langness said.
Also inside the Boardmoor’s kennel area, doggie doors let the pooches wander between an indoor setting and a covered outdoor area. Green hoses snake around each pen so staff can wash and rinse the area and fans hang from the high ceiling to aid the structure’s computerized ventilation system.
“There were a lot of hoops and then COVID-19 got in the way,” Dan said.
But now, with the facility’s doors open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, the couple is ramping up their services, which include doggy day care and overnight boarding.
The facility is equipped with a grooming space that the two plan to lease out once they find a qualified dog groomer.
They also hope to host pet training classes with dog trainer Adam Watson.
Watson, who teaches dog training and behavioral classes in Colorado Springs and works with local law enforcement K9 teams, said he was impressed with the Boardmoor’s facility because it offers space to teach his classes as well as a place to board his own dogs.
“If I have to go out of town and leave my dog somewhere” Watson said, “that's the only place they’re go.”
Dan, 77, and Lea, 81, bought the 4.6-acre lot to build their dream dog care center after they followed their daughter to Colorado from Indiana, where they ran (and still own) a pet kennel for more than 40 years.
“I was born and raised on a farm,” Dan said. “She (Lea) was in a city... It was killing me to live in a city, so she wanted two things in order to move out — she wanted a Great Dane and an Arab stallion.”
Lea got both, and the couple has been married more than 50 years.
After her wish of getting a Great Dane, Rufus, Lea began a business of breeding dogs.
“It really was an accident,” Lea said.
Her dog and another Great Dane had puppies, so she decided to learn more about dog genetics and breed dogs. From there the business took off, but her dog breeding days have since ended — although her and Dan's days of putting up dogs overnight continued.
For Lea it’s about dogs, but Dan enjoys the people he’s met over the years.
“We always said we boarded for senators to strippers,” Lea said.
Dan and Lea agree their new business keeps them active but one day they hope to pass their facility onto their adult children who have helped run their Colorado facility and their farm and kennel in Indiana.
While business has been slow during the Boardmoor’s first month, they believe there's the potential for traffic at the Boardmoor to skyrocket because of the region's pet friendliness. Of course, other companies, such as Tumbleweed Country Kennels, Lucky Dog Day Care and Boarding and others, are capitalizing on that pet-friendly environment as well, with a wealth of boarding facilities and doggy day cares in the area. But Dan believes his facility will stand out.
“Build the best build,” Dan said, “and they will come.”