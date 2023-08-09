Residents who opposed a new affordable apartment complex planned for Colorado Springs' west side told the City Council on Tuesday the lot would best be left vacant because of the potential for landslides at the site.

"This is the reality of this site. These are mitigating circumstances. Sometimes the best way to mitigate a landslide is to avoid it. That is, don't build here," said Scott Hiller, the chief of geosciences for a national engineering firm. He was one of 24 appellants who hoped to overturn city planning staff's administrative approval of the project.

Following more than seven hours of discussion by city planners, city engineers, developers and residents, the council decided Tuesday night the 50-unit Launchpad Apartments planned to provide "permanent supportive housing" for homeless young adults can be built. The board voted 6-3, with Councilmembers Lynette Crow-Iverson, Dave Donelson and Mike O'Malley opposed, to build the apartments north of the intersection of West Uintah and North 19th streets.

The development, to be built on a 1.37-acre vacant lot, is designed to house and support homeless young adults ages 18 through their mid-20s, city staff, developers and proponents said.

The risk for landslides was a focal point of residents' appeal on Tuesday.

Hiller told the City Council he believed a geological hazards report for the project site prepared by CTL Thompson, an engineering consultant for developer Cohen Esrey, was incomplete and did not accurately reflect the possibility for landslides on the steep west side of the property. Expansive soils have already caused land movement for neighbors living on the ridge above, Hiller and other residents said.

"This proposed massive building structure at the foot of my neighborhood is high-risk for destabilizing the whole street of Columbine (Avenue) as it is built into the hillside directly above this site," said resident Catherine Gilsey. "The property in which I reside is already shifting and heaving, as is the property of many of my neighbors along Columbine Avenue."

Hiller requested the City Council ask the Colorado Geological Survey to independently review CTL Thompson's report, assess what may be missing from it and provide suggestions for mitigation.

The report notes and makes recommendations to address "a potential unstable slope" on the property's west end, existing fill and expansive soils that could damage foundations and exterior improvements there.

Bill Hoffmann, a senior consultant for CTL Thompson who helped establish the company's Colorado Springs office in 1983, said developers revised original plans to address the possible hazards, including building a "robust" retaining wall and pushing the four-story building back into the northeast corner of the property to avoid the slope. Landscaping and other control measures will address potential erosion, developer representatives said.

"CTL Thompson did a rather thorough investigation of slope stability and the potential for damage. … The mitigation procedures outlined in the report are standard. They have been used for decades here and have been very effective," Hoffmann said, adding that the city's geotechnical engineers who review geological hazards reports are qualified to do so.

"The Colorado Geological Survey are geologists. They're not engineers. The challenge with this site is engineering ... that's not in CGS's purview," he said.

Tyra Sandy, a city engineer who told the council she was "by definition" a professional geologist and holds a credential in geotechnical engineering, said the geological hazards report "met the (city's) criteria." The council could request its third-party review by the Colorado Geological Survey, she said, but the authority to approve or reject the report lies with the city's engineering department.

A LinkedIn profile believed to be Sandy's shows she worked as a geotechnical engineer for CTL Thompson in Denver from April 2005 to December 2008.

Before voting against the project, Councilman Dave Donelson made a motion to have the state review the document because of the conflicting testimony experts presented Tuesday and reports from neighbors about ground movement on their properties.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Our first responsibility really is safety," he said.

Donelson's motion failed 3-6; he, Crow-Iverson and O'Malley voted in favor. Other councilmembers who did not support the state's review said they did not want to further delay the project, which has undergone the city's review since January.

Developers and proponents said the project was the first of its kind in El Paso County, offering permanent housing and programs to young people who are exiting homelessness.

Programs at The Launchpad would be operated by The Place, a nonprofit that operates the only shelter for homeless teens in Colorado Springs. They include education and employment assistance, activities like mindfulness and yoga classes, and mental health treatment from Peak Vista Community Centers.

"Homelessness is a surmountable problem, but it takes projects like The Launchpad. It takes supportive services … and a safe place to live, both of those. It also takes, for the young people we'll be working with at The Launchpad, a really well-designed home," Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place, told the council.

The building will be staffed 24/7 and will provide stability for its residents, proponents said.

"I've also witnessed the barriers that kids and young adults in situations like mine have had to face, barriers that without adequate housing are insurmountable," said EmRhys Jenkins, who has been receiving services from The Place for the last year. "... But so many of us at The Place are proof that 'housing first' support is life-changing and community-strengthening. We can't build a healthy and stable community or life on an unstable foundation."

Those opposed to the project generally said they weren't protesting The Place's mission or the programs and services The Launchpad will provide. They said the apartment building wasn't "the right" fit for the proposed location, and city staff should not have administratively approved the project because it does not conform to various adopted city plans guiding development in the project area.

The building's proposed 45-foot height and density of 36 dwelling units per acre don't conform to various adopted city plans guiding development at this location, they said, including Colorado Springs' comprehensive plan known as PlanCOS and the Westside Plan, the area master plan for development across 2,900 acres on the city's west side.

Andrea Barlow with developer consultant N.E.S. Inc. said Tuesday the property's current zoning allows the developer to build up to 45 feet with a density of up to 58 units per acre.

City code states "the more stringent requirement, regulation, restriction or land use limitation shall apply" when there is a conflict between zoning codes, the definition of zone districts or other provisions of the city code, law or policy, Hiller said.

The Westside Plan is an "outdated" advisory plan that guides development, but it is not city policy or code, Barlow said.

Construction on The Launchpad will begin this fall and its first residents are expected to move in by November 2024, according to The Place's website.