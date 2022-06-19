Mill Street resident Frozie Abbott attended a Colorado Springs Switchbacks game for the first time recently, giving her a taste of the benefits of the redevelopment happening downtown.

"I didn't even know that I liked soccer or football. I really enjoyed it, and my favorite (player) is Hadji Barry," she said.

The experience while pleasant, is a double-edged sword for Abbott. On the one hand, she enjoys supporting the local team; on the other, the development and revitalization efforts downtown, including the construction of the Switchbacks' Weidner Field, threaten to price out Abbott and other neighbors.

Some residents of the Mill Street neighborhood, located on either side of the train tracks on Cascade Avenue, are looking to secure affordable housing and other priorities in an attempt to stave off the gentrification that threatens to erase the longstanding area.

“This neighborhood is my home and my heart. I feel very related to my neighbors," said Mary Sprunger-Froese, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2001. "I feel very related to the fact that it has a long history and it has been a working-class neighborhood. It’s been a place that has included people who would not be able to afford to live in other neighborhoods.”

According to the city's Mill Street Neighborhood Plan, introduced in 2017 and adopted by Colorado Springs City Council in 2019, the neighborhood was formally annexed to the city in 1907. Two years later, the house that Sprunger-Froese now lives in was built.

The group of neighbors conducted a survey to determine neighborhood priorities, held a block party to increase awareness of the neighborhood goals, and made their case to City Council with a video featuring the diverse members of the community Tuesday.

Mill Street neighbors have identified four key priorities for the future of the neighborhood: affordable housing, dealing with homeless camps and homeless presence in the area, traffic and parking availability and a community center or shared space.

A big step toward that goal would be a community benefit agreement.

In such a contract, a developer agrees to meet neighborhood demands for amenities or mitigation in exchange for residents' support for the developer's project.

The neighbors have their eyes set on the future of the Martin Drake Power Plant, which stopped burning coal in September but is still running on natural gas.

The plant is owned by Colorado Springs Utilities, and the future of the property after the building is torn down is very much unclear at the moment.

Before deconstruction of the plant can start, Utilities needs to finish putting in six new natural-gas generators on the property. Those six generators are modular, and Utilities plans to move them east of town when the electrical grid is ready.

Once the Drake building comes down, the environmental cleanup of the property would start, and it would have to address coal dust and other contaminants. Utilities and the city would then need to work together on determining the future of the site and whether it could be sold, officials said last week. The whole process will take several years.

Sprunger-Froese would love to see the property become a community center or a park.

“We would like to have some green space," she said. "We would like to have this at the Drake power plant, because we are its immediate neighbor, and we are the most affected by the all the heavy metals that we’ve been inhaling for all the years that we’ve been here."

As the industrial legacy of the neighborhood fades with decommissioning of the plant and high-rise apartments go up all over downtown, Mill Street's homes could continue to become more valuable and desirable, and the faces that make up the community could change, as well.

Prices have risen sharply for residents of the Mill Street neighborhood. Abbott bought her home for $96,000 in 2000, but it is now worth than triple that, according to Zillow. The home prices around her have risen, as well.

Abbott said she's seen neighbors move because of high rents.

Enjoying the redevelopment of the areas around neighborhood also carries a cost.

Even patronizing the new amenities downtown, such as the Switchbacks games, can cost a lot of money, factoring in tickets, parking, food and drink, she said.

According to a survey of 71 residents conducted by neighborhood proponents last December and January, the median household income for Mill Street residents is $26,208, compared to $77,700 for Colorado Springs as a whole. (U.S. Census data lists the city's median income as $67,719).

Amid those pressures, Abbott said she'll dedicate the rest of her life to preserving her home.

"I see that my voice carries weight, not a lot, but it does carry some weight and I want to save our community. If I had to leave, I'll be displaced. I don't know where I would go. ... I’m closer to my neighbors than my own family. But that’s Mill Street for you. We have a good glue. I want to keep it like that."