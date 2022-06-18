Historic neighborhoods north of the downtown area of Colorado Springs are working to defeat a proposed major highway project — should Constitution Avenue be extended from its present end at Paseo Road to the Interstate 25 interchange at West Fontanero Street?
The proposed four-lane limited-access highway would be built down what is now the old Rock Island Railroad right of way, which is only one-lane wide much of the way. The space for the other three lanes will have to be carved out of the adjoining older neighborhoods, many of which have homes that immediately border the old railroad bed.
A portion of the right of way needed for the highway is currently used as a switching line by the Union Pacific railroad. Another portion, to the east of the active railroad line, is adjacent to the Rock Island biker-hiker trail owned and maintained by the city of Colorado Springs.
Creating such a wider right of way for the highway will necessitate tearing down half of Horace Mann Junior High School, condemning and removing more than 200 affordable homes, and bringing the noise and air pollution of an adjacent major highway to more than 1,100 homes.
Also close to the highway will be the residents of the condominiums at 2400 Wood Ave., most of whom are elderly.
The four neighborhoods most affected by the westward extension of Constitution Avenue would be Bonnyville, Kitty Hawk, Roswell and the Old North End.
Kitty Hawk is the neighborhood north of the old Rock Island Railroad tracks that is west of Templeton Gap Road.
The City Council has scheduled a vote on future road and highway plans for the city on June 28. The volunteer neighborhood associations involved will make their case for canceling the westward extension of Constitution Avenue at that meeting.
Here is some background. The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) is a group of local governments in the Pikes Peak region that collects a 1-cent sales tax and then uses the money to improve and repave roads and streets throughout the area.
The most populous government participating in the PPRTA is the city of Colorado Springs, which uses its share of the money to complete a long list of ongoing road and highway projects.
The PPRTA was created many years ago by a vote of the people in the Pikes Peak region, and the time has come to renew that vote in the upcoming November 2022 general election. City officials want to justify a “Yes” vote on PPRTA renewal with a list of prospective major road and highway projects.
It is that long list of city road projects that is creating a problem. Many of the listed projects are routine repaving jobs or widening streets and cause little or no controversy.
But in the eyes of the historic neighborhoods north of downtown, the highway planners for the city have slipped the Constitution Avenue extension into the PPRTA, hoping to get it approved by the voters along with all the other noncontroversial road and highway projects.
The historic neighborhoods are fearful that, in the future, when they oppose the Constitution Avenue extension, supporters of the new highway project will claim that the highway was approved by the voters and must be built.
A visual survey of the path of the Constitution Avenue extension by the Old North End found that 69 homes in Bonnyville are in the highway route and would have to be torn down. In Roswell, the number of teardowns would be 14, and in the Old North End, it is 48.
The survey also revealed that 289 homes in Bonnyville are within two blocks of the project and will be adversely affected by it. In the Old North End, 143 homes are within two blocks.
The Constitution Avenue extension has a long history of controversy in Colorado Springs. In the early 1970s, the League of Women Voters sued the city and received a court judgment forbidding the city to build the proposed road through Monument Valley Park.
In the mid-1990s, the City Council voted down a westward extension of Constitution Avenue, labeled the East-West Expressway. City staff were asked not to ever bring the proposal before the council again.
Please give your city councilmember your opinion for or against the westward extension of Constitution Avenue. Search the internet for “Colorado Springs City Council” to get the appropriate email address.