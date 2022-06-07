A recent poll of likely voters in El Paso County and Colorado Springs found nearly all who rent think local housing costs are a significant problem, and nearly half of all homeowners surveyed agreed, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC told county commissioners Tuesday.

In December, the chamber commissioned a poll of likely voters in the county and city to find out what local issues deeply concerned them, its president and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said. Housing was a top answer, she said.

It was unclear how many people were surveyed.

Poll results presented Tuesday show residents with household incomes of $100,000 a year or less were more likely to find it difficult to find affordable housing in Colorado Springs. Eighty-nine percent of those surveyed with an income of $50,000 or less a year said housing costs created a "big problem" in finding affordable housing, while 71% of residents earning between $50,000 and $100,000 annually agreed. Only slightly less than half — 49% — of those surveyed with a household income of $100,000 or more a year said they thought it was a problem.

"I don't know about you, but that blows my mind," Reeder Kleymeyer said. "That’s our new employee. That’s our recent college (graduates). That’s our nurses. That’s our teachers. That’s our military families."

They are what she and other affordable housing advocates called "missing middle" earners. They're people who make between 60% and 150% of the area's median income — in this case, residents with household incomes of between $50,000 and $100,000 a year.

"Missing middle" earners increasingly struggle to afford satisfactory housing within the region's existing housing inventory, said Andrea Barlow, a member of the Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association's Executive Committee.

And the housing market in the Colorado Springs area has reached record-breaking numbers. A report from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors released last week showed the median price of single-family homes that sold in May climbed to a record-high $487,000, The Gazette previously reported. That's more than the $484,450 mark set in April, the report said.

And it's over $160,000 more than what would be considered an affordable purchase price for buyers earning 100% of the area median income, or those earning around $64,712 a year, according to the data presented by housing advocates.

An affordable home purchase price for those households is about $325,000 and affordable rent is about $1,618 per month, Barlow said.

For those earning 80% of the area median income, or $51,769, an affordable home purchase price is about $256,000 and rent around $1,294 a month. For those in the 60% range, earning $38,377 a year, an affordable home is around $191,000 and rent about $970 a month.

Limited housing stock, rising costs of business, more remote workers, an influx of new residents and people opposed to building more multi-family housing in their neighborhoods are some contributing factors to the crunch, housing advocates said.

Ann Kidd, broker and owner of True North Realty and chairwoman of the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, highlighted the housing stock shortage. She told commissioners a client of hers searching for a $250,000 home in El Paso County this week found only two on the market that fit their criteria. After raising the purchase price to $350,000, only 11 homes in all El Paso County were available.

"We are in crisis mode here. I have nothing to show buyers that are coming to the door," Kidd said.

Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado, said rental units are a "very important part of this 'missing middle,'" yet rents are high and supply is low.

In the second quarter of 2022 there is only a 5% vacancy rate in rental units, or roughly 2,000 units in all of Colorado Springs, she said. The average rent is $1,500 a month.

"That was with adding 228 units in the first quarter of 2022," she said. "We added 2,000 units last year. The demand just keeps coming."

Millennials (between 26 and 41 years old) and older members of Generation Z are driving demand, Nelson said, because they're less likely to want to buy a home since they change jobs more frequently than older earners. Baby boomers who are retiring and choosing to live in rental properties and remote workers who moved to Colorado Springs from more expensive cities like Denver are also driving up demand. Fewer multihousing options are on the market, as well, because people are generally disapproving of building new multifamily housing units near their neighborhoods, Nelson said.

"A rental housing unit doesn't necessarily drive down the rate of their homes," she said. "We haven't seen home prices drop with any addition of apartments in any area."

Some developers, like Darsey Nicklasson and her company DHN Development, are working to increase the availability of affordable market-rate multifamily housing in the area.

When she found her own employees were having trouble paying their rents or finding affordable places to live, Nicklasson wanted to build more multifamily housing units and charge the lowest amount possible for them, she said.

Her company bought two pieces of land in southeast Colorado Springs, where they plan to build two multifamily housing units with 373 total for rent apartments, she said. The apartments will offer one to four bedrooms to better accommodate "middle earner" families who are being priced out of the market.

The company will own the units for 10 years to control rents, she said. The units will cost $339,000 each to build.

Expected rents are $1,600 a month — between the 100% to 120% of area median income range. The cost is higher than what might be expected because of a 30% increase in construction labor and materials, and set development and general contractor fees.

"Constant regulatory increases, constant price increases ... there's nothing I can do about that," she said. "What I can do is set those rents and do our best to maintain those rents by minimizing operating costs and yet still provide a good place to live."

But the county can build itself out of this crisis, said Kevin Walker, a volunteer with the Housing and Building Association.

"There is no other solution but to build our way out of this," he said. "... If we want to make an impact on housing affordability ... we’ve got to be able to build more houses and moderate that price issue."

Other ideas for solutions include lobbying for a 40-year mortgage and working on lumber and other tariffs at the federal level, among others; at the state level, making the best use of available federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to housing and increasing tax credits, among others; and at the local level, revising the county's master development plan to allow for more density and flexibility, support annexations of especially enclaves and near-enclaves, and encouraging and empowering more infill and high-density projects, mostly in Colorado Springs, among others, Walker said.