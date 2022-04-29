An out-of-town real estate company that invested in Colorado Springs' apartment market with its $139 million purchase of two suburban complexes now has targeted construction of a pair of multifamily projects totaling nearly 500 units.
Atlanta-based Cortland is seeking approval to build a 294-unit apartment complex northwest of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue on land that's part of the east side Patriot Park office campus, according to plans the company's representatives have submitted to city officials.
The proposal shows a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in five buildings on nearly 10.5 acres at Patriot Park, where land uses shifted in recent years from office to residential. An existing apartment complex and single-family homes now occupy much of Patriot Park.
Outdoor amenities at Cortland's planned complex would include a pool, courtyard, grills, fire pits and a dog park, while a fitness center, coffee bar, podcast room and elevators in one of the buildings would be among the project's indoor features, the company's proposal shows.
Cortland says it expects to attract young professionals, renters who want to downsize and empty nesters. The site has access to large employment centers, such as Peterson Space Force Base and the Colorado Springs Airport, and it's close to stores, schools and public transportation, the company's proposal states.
Cortland officials couldn't be reached for comment Friday.
The company entered the Colorado Springs market when it paid $73.3 million in November 2016 to buy the 440-unit Grand River Canyon apartments southwest of Academy and Briargate boulevards, according to El Paso County land records. The property was renamed Cortland Grand River.
Two years later, land records show Cortland paid $65.8 million for the 272-unit Elevation apartments northwest of Powers and Barnes Road, which were rebranded as Cortland Powers North.
Now, the company has launched construction of a 182-unit, four-building expansion of Cortland Powers North, which is underway south of the existing project, according to city planning and Pikes Peak Regional Building Department records.
Cortland's projects are just the latest examples of multifamily construction in the Colorado Springs market, where a furious demand for apartment living and record-high rents have attracted new developers to the area and prompted local companies to undertake their own efforts.
Some of the latest projects include more than 600 units proposed by Texas and California real estate companies; an Ohio company that wants to add 290 units to its existing 582-unit project; and several hundred apartments under construction in downtown Colorado Springs.
In addition to multifamily development, investors who've been turned off by Denver's high prices and lack of available properties are paying top dollar to snap up existing apartment properties in Colorado Springs, industry experts have said.