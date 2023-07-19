Move over pizza; late-night deliveries of cookies and other treats are on their way to Colorado Springs.

Insomnia Cookies, a Philadelphia-based chain that delivers its baked goods, ice cream and other items to customers during the night and into the early morning hours, will open its first Springs location at noon Saturday in the University Shops retail center, 4929 N. Nevada Ave. and about a five-minute drive from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The Springs store will be Insomnia Cookies’ seventh in the state and its 245th nationwide. It has three stores in Denver and locations in Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins.

Insomnia was looking to grow its presence in the state and Colorado Springs’ increasing population over the last decade was attractive, said Ali Kauffman, the cookie maker’s director of marketing activation.

“There’s not only a captive audience with the (UCCS, Colorado College and Pikes Peak State College) students, but there’s also a really great active military community and community at large,” she said. “It just made sense for us to kind of expand our footprint.”

Insomnia Cookies founder Seth Berkowitz was a student at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003 when he wanted something sweet while up late one night in his dorm room, the chain’s website says. His craving led to the concept of a cookie business that would serve late-night enthusiasts as well as daytime customers.

Insomnia’s menu includes several varieties of cookies, along with the chain’s own ice cream brand, brownies, blondies and cookie cakes. Some vegan options also are available.

Cookies and other items can be purchased at the just over 1,300-square-foot North Nevada store, which has about a half-dozen stools for seating. Items also can be shipped nationwide.

Local and late-night deliveries, however, are major elements of Insomnia Cookies’ business strategy.

The store, which will employ 25 to 30 full- and part-time workers, will operate from noon to midnight on Sundays; 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and noon to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Deliveries are made up until 15 minutes before closing.

Cookies are baked throughout the day and delivered hot — via warming bags — even late at night, Kauffman said. Ice cream is kept cold via cooler bags, Kauffman said.

Because college students are a key audience for Insomnia, store and delivery hours will expand to 1 a.m. during the week and to 3 a.m. on weekends when UCCS students return to school in the fall, Kauffman said. Those hours will be scaled back again in the summer.

Insomnia will deliver to the majority of Colorado Springs — roughly in a 20-minute radius of the store’s North Nevada location, Kauffman said. She was uncertain about delivery in outlying areas such as Fountain, Monument and unincorporated Black Forest and Falcon.

Deliveries require a minimum $12 order, and there’s also a delivery fee of $3.99 or $4.99, depending on the location, she said.

Insomnia will hold an all-day, in-store grand opening Saturday and a late-night celebration with giveaways and treats.

North Nevada is the only store planned for now, though there’s a potential for additional locations, Kauffman said.

Insomnia Cookies joins a growing lineup of local, regional and national specialty cookie stores and bakeries in Colorado Springs, which includes Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery, Crumbl, Kneaders Bakery & Café, Mary’s Mountain Cookies and Sasquatch Cookies.

Grocery chains Safeway, King Soopers and Walmart also sell cookies and other items in their bakery departments.