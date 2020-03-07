John Santistevan says the size of your paycheck should not determine the value of your life. He is one of the public and private leaders in Colorado trying to craft a health care system everybody can live with.
The Colorado Legislature took up a bill on last week that aims to do just that at a price more Coloradans can afford.
In the weeks ahead, state lawmakers will sit through hours of hearings on the high cost of insurance, hospitals and medicine. They will hear heartbreaking testimony from sick people too poor to pay the price, as well as corporations predicting dire unintended consequences from reckless solutions. In other words, the biggest political questions of a nation are coming to Denver for a spell.
Colorado lawmakers will do more than draft a public-private insurance plan with lower rates. They will invite the question of how much is too much profit for a vital industry that employs a lot of people and stimulates a lot of the economy, especially in small towns.
They also have to balance cutting costs with quality, accessible services. They must balance competing interests in policy that is about profits and politics, as well as people's lives and livelihoods.
Caught in the mix are the people Santistevan cares for as president and CEO of Salud Family Health Centers that serve rural and, often, indigent Coloradans.
He’s trying to make it work for everybody, he said. Officials from Gov. Jared Polis to the Republican minorities in the General Assembly say the same.
“As a state and as a country, we do have to control our spending on health care costs,” Santistevan told Colorado Politics, as he prepared to open his 14th clinic at the end of last month.
“We can’t continue to incur inflation in what people spend on health care; we have to bend that curve. The challenge of that is looking at the system as a whole and where we might be able to have some savings, and where we’re denying people’s access to health care.”
In other words, don’t hurt the poor and medically needy, while taking a swipe at corporations and millionaire CEOs.
For James Kiser, the CEO of Montrose Memorial Hospital on the Western Slope, the issue is complex, ripe for unintended consequences, while doing little to curb the state’s uninsured population.
Costs, inevitably, will be shifted from those who can’t pay to those with employer-based insurance, he said.
“It could result in some rural hospital closures in Colorado and result in high unemployment from those organizations,” Kiser predicted of those facilities with narrow margins.
The governor and lieutenant governor called Kiser the day before he spoke with Colorado Politics to ask for his input and support, he said.
“They’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “I do think an option needs to be created, but it just needs to be well-thought through.”
The public option
On Thursday, one day past the midpoint of the 120-day legislative session, Democratic lawmakers introduced the legislation that will formally enact the public option insurance plan in Colorado.
The public-private partnership will offer policies that are promised to be, in some parts of the state, 20% cheaper than the policies sold on the individual market to those who don't get coverage from employers or with the benefit of other group rates.
"The Colorado option will help us put people over profits," explained Sen. Kerry Donovan, one of the Democrats sponsoring the bill with Reps. Dylan Roberts of Avon and Chris Kennedy of Lakewood.
She added, "What's good for people is also good for business, and this bill will show that."
Business, however, isn't so sure.
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce, for instance, wasn't ready to take a position as soon as the bill was rolled out Thursday.
“There is no question that the cost of health care in Colorado is becoming unsustainable and is felt by businesses and workers across the state," Loren Furman, the chamber's senior vice president for state and federal relations, said. "While we agree that lawmakers should find a way to increase market competition and drive down costs, the Colorado Chamber remains concerned about the direction this proposal takes to achieve those goals.
"From cost-shifting to government mandates and rate-setting, the proposal runs the risk of driving hospitals and insurers out of the state and increasing premiums for the majority of Coloradans on employer-sponsored health plans."
All hospitals are required to participate. Here's another biggie: The plan has to pay out at least 85% of its premiums on claims.
A hidden cost-driver on drug prices — rebates paid by drugmakers to insurance companies for high-priced medicines — would be eliminated and reflected in the price to consumers.
The proposed state law makes it clear the authors aren't fooling around. A hospital could be fined up to $50,000 a day and have conditions placed on its license to operate for failing to participate in the plan, a power vested in the state health department.
"Ensuring that all people have access to affordable health care is a challenge that has vexed public officials and policy experts for decades despite seemingly constant efforts to address the issue," the bill states. "Although great strides have been made in increasing access to health care coverage through federal legislation, not enough has been accomplished to address the affordability of health insurance."
The public option proposal isn't the only game in town.
Members of the Joint Budget Committee are also looking at what's being called a "total cost of care" bill, which is being referred to as an alternative to what public option opponents say is an untested idea.
The total-cost-of-care model has already been implemented in several states, including Oregon, which also looked at the public option idea. At least four states have adopted the model, which sets benchmarks for the growth of costs in the health care system, and for anyone who is involved in patient care.
Polis, like other Democrats in Colorado and nationally, are certain voters want relief.
Health care was a major driver of votes on Super Tuesday, including in Colorado, where health care was the top issue for 4 out of 10 Democratic voters, the Washington Post reported.
At a statehouse press conference last month, Polis checked off a list of accomplishments by him and his compatriots since he took office last year:
Increased hospital pricing transparency; moved against surprise out-of-network billing; pursued cheaper drugs from Canada; capped insulin prices; and made it easier for communities of geography and profession to get group insurance rates.
None of the bills, however, have stirred the political mood as much as the government getting involved in setting prices by offering cut-rate health insurance.
The idea has public support — with a caveat, polling suggests.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in January suggested that 56% of Americans like the sound of a national Medicare for All health plan, but 68% favored a public option to compete with private insurance.
Lowering costs, then, is more politically palatable than eliminating private insurance altogether.
Skeptics say it’s not nearly as simple as passing policies when you control the votes.
Chris Brown, the top researcher at the Common Sense Policy Roundtable, says the public option idea with price caps takes on the symptoms of high health care prices without doing much for the systemic roots that drive up prices — unhealthy behaviors, supply and location of health care providers and expensive care for the elderly.
In a widely considered white paper for the Colorado business group, Brown predicted certain and significant unintended consequences.
“Focusing exclusively on reducing insurance premiums for some in the individual insurance market via direct government actions could come at the expense of all other health care stakeholders, including patients, employers, insurance carriers, hospitals and others,” he said.
Delivering on price
Creating savings is where this gets tricky.
Democrats are eyeing cost controls that include caps based on Medicare rates. Hospitals and doctors say they can’t survive on that, and patients will get less care, especially in rural areas that already struggle with access.
Meanwhile, Americans spend $1 out of every $7 on health care, more than $20,000 for a family of four, studies last year showed.
Colorado has some of the best-rated care in the country, but it also has the second-fastest rising prices in the country, and hospital profit margins have consistently topped the national average, according to a RAND Corp. study a year ago.
A study of Colorado rates by the Polis administration found hospitals in the state could break even at 132% of the federal Medicare reimbursement rate and proposed paying 143% under a public option, which has the industry up in arms.
Republicans are skeptical and organized against it, saying the private market, doctors and patients should decide the matter, not elected officials on a partisan mission.
“The public option is nothing more than Polis’ sneaky attempt to instate single payer after Amendment 69 was overwhelmingly defeated,” said House Republican leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock.
He referred to the single-payer proposal called ColoradoCare in 2016, which took a 4-to-1 pounding on Election Day four years ago. Polis ran for governor in 2018 on a pledge of universal health care.
The Polis approach
Polis campaigned on cutting the cost of health care, and his legacy probably depends on delivering.
His message to the industry: Buck up, it could be worse.
“The term public option could mean anything,” Polis said at Politico’s 10th annual State Solutions Conference in Washington, D.C., last month, pitching his plan on a national stage.
He said other (Democratic) proposals lean more toward single-payer systems, such as Medicare for All.
“What we’re essentially saying is, ‘You’re not cut out of this model, but there might be a little haircut you take,’” Polis said. “Clearly it’s better than the government-run model, but it’s not the free-for-all in the current state of the industry.”
Politico reporter Gavin Bade asked, “Price caps?”
“Yes, of course. We have to have leverage for better rates from the providers, from the hospitals, but leave enough for them to continue to be successful, to be profitable and to thrive in our state, but rein in some of this overcharging and excess billing that has run rampant across the board,” Polis replied.
Roberts, one of the bill sponsors, said he never expected it to be easy.
“The status quo is very powerful, especially the status quo for health care,” he said in a phone call. “They’re going to fight very hard to protect their exorbitant profits, but when people actually look at the details of this bill, they will realize it’s not as scary as the TV ads are trying to make it seem, that it’s actually a reasonable proposal that is targeting a very specific problem that we have in Colorado, which is individual market customers who have little or no choice and extremely high insurance premiums, which are the people I represent.”
He doesn’t buy the dire predictions about shuttering rural hospitals.
“This plan actually has the potential, and I believe will help our rural hospitals,” Roberts said. “It’s going to mean they’re going to receive reimbursements at a higher rate than they currently are and that more people are going to have insurance and more people are going to be coming in and using their services.
“I’m from rural Colorado and I would never introduce a bill that would close a rural hospital.”
Politics of cost
Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross, who operates an insurance agency and is running for Weld County Commission, sees mission creep in what the Democrats are trying to do.
The Affordable Care Act drove out a lot of health insurers, he said. In 2013, the first year, 23 health insurers canceled policies in Colorado covering 106,083 people in the individual market and 143,116 in the small-group market, according to the Colorado Division of Insurance.
Now, the Polis plan will put more pressure on them to go elsewhere, by pulling down profits and increasing regulations, Ross said. “This, in my opinion, is a movement to bring in a single-payer system that’s government-run by squeezing out the private market.” Ross said.
For Rep. Mark Baisley, a Republican from Roxborough Park, government isn’t the solution, it’s the problem.
“Costs are too high, too high throughout the health care industry,” he said. “But it is caused … more by government interference into an industry that was standing alone and very healthy, very cost-effective and very responsive until large organizations and government got so involved. This is just more strangulation on the industry and it’s taking us in the wrong direction even farther."
Dan Weaver is the vice president of communications for UCHealth, an 8-year-old nonprofit health care system that includes University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
“UCHealth agrees that health care costs and insurance premiums need to be reduced,” Weaver said in an email exchange, sharing some information the hospital company had shared with Polis.
Weaver also questioned singling out hospitals when the link to high insurance cost doesn’t, to him, seem solid.
He pointed to a Kaiser Family Foundation report in 2018 that found Colorado has the ninth lowest individual insurance premiums in the nation, with the second slowest growth in premiums over the last five years.
“And specifically on profits, it’s important to remember that nonprofit health care systems like UCHealth, which includes 12 hospitals and a medical group, reinvest revenue back into the communities we serve and into the services we offer our patients,” Weaver said. “Often, the numbers being shared about hospitals ‘profits' include nonpatient revenue like investment income, donations and one-time adjustments.”
Factoring in those investments leave “a small buffer for economic bad times, slow government and payer reimbursements, and unexpected expenses,” he said.
Last year, the system provided $933 million in total community benefits, including $367 million in uncompensated care, both records for the health system.
There have been dozens of contentious meetings so far on the idea of a public option, involving both sides on bills that complement and overlap in the overhaul.
The clashes in politics, opinions and numbers pop up all over the place in unrelated conversations at the Capitol. And it's just getting started.