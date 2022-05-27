A string of drug-related incidents and thefts led to the murders of four men in El Paso and Pueblo counties last month, an affidavit acquired by The Gazette states.

Carlos Diaz, 21, was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department on May 19 for suspicion of first-degree murder in the April killings of Anthony Joseph Moore, 22, Manuel Zegarelli, 27, Vetho Finnell-Vigil, 23 and one unidentified male.

According to the affidavit, the string of murders began on April 22, when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of Moore lying on the road near Longhorn Point and High Stakes View. When coroner's officials arrived, it was determined that Moore had been killed by several gunshots, and four .40-caliber Winchester Smith & Wesson shell casings were found near his body.

Three days later, the affidavit states that the El Paso Sheriff's Office became aware of two bodies found in Pueblo County and one in Colorado Springs that were believed to be connected to the killing of Moore.

On April 25, Pueblo police found the bodies of Zegarelli — who had been shot and found near East 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue — and Finnell-Vigil, who had been shot and found at the 100 block of East 24th Street.

A third body, an unidentified male, was found by the Colorado Springs Police Department on the same day at a carwash near Airport Road and Murray Road.

Shell casings from a .40-caliber Winchester Smith & Wesson were found on scene for all three victims, according to the affidavit.

Detectives were able to identify the owner of the car that the unidentified male was shot in as a friend of Diaz's, who spoke with Pueblo police. The friend of Diaz claimed that Moore and Zegarelli had "stolen a large amount of money" from Diaz. She went on to claim in the affidavit that Zegarelli was involved in a shooting with two men who she believed killed him and Moore.

Additionally, detectives spoke with a friend of Moore's, who claimed that Diaz was with Moore before his death. The friend was able to identify Diaz from a photograph obtained by Pueblo police.

In the affidavit, Pueblo police spoke with a man whose car was identified as a vehicle of interest. He claimed a friend had told him that she had spoken with Diaz and who told her he had killed "Juice" (Moore), "Joker" (Finnelli-Vigil) and "Ziggy" (Zegarelli).

The affidavit states that detectives would later speak with the friend mentioned, and that she told them Diaz had shown her a picture of a blood-stained hotel room. She went on to say that "Diaz wanted to kill Mr. Zegarelli because he stole Mr. Diaz's car containing drugs and resulted in a loss of sales for Mr. Diaz."

The affidavit goes on to detail the results of a search warrant on Diaz's Facebook account, which showed messages between himself and Moore where Diaz accuses Moore of setting him up with police.

"F--- you you. you sent them you f----- with me," Diaz allegedly wrote on April 14.

The affidavit states that Diaz spoke with others on Facebook about having a .40-caliber firearm, and that he was looking for the people who stole from him.

In a different chat on April 26, Diaz reportedly wrote in Spanish to someone described in the affidavit as an "unknown person," stating, "I have to get out of here yesterday I killed 3 guys the police are looking for me and I lost my car."

On May 19, Diaz was arrested by Pueblo police on a warrant from the CSPD.

Upon his arrest Diaz spoke with detectives from the CSPD and admitted to having killed all four victims, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, Diaz claimed he had killed both Moore and the unidentified male found at the carwash, because they had or were going to sexually assault him. Diaz also mentioned to detectives that Moore had set him up at a drug deal and stole from him.

Diaz admitted to killing both Finnell-Vigil and Zegarelli, "at the direction of the unidentified male," before the male forced him to drive to Colorado Springs where Diaz shot and killed him because he tried to sexually assault him, according to the affidavit.

As a result of the killings, Diaz is now facing two charges of first-degree murder in El Paso County and two charges in Pueblo County.

Diaz is scheduled to appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs police are still seeking assistance to confirm the identity of the male found at the carwash. The male victim is possibly Hispanic, and appears to be in his early to late 20s. A composite sketch of the victim includes an "Aztec Eagle Tattoo" on his chest.

To report information to Colorado Springs police, call 719-444-7000. To report information to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, call 719-520-7777. To remain anonymous for the cases, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.