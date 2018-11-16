The Gazette has compiled a digital database of all multiple license holders of retail and medical marijuana stores as of the end of July that includes the names of their businesses. The Gazette decided to compile the data after the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue turned down its Colorado Open Records request for its database that included the names of the registered owners and the stores they owned.
The office makes available in separate databases the list of marijuana-related businesses and the names of registered owners/managers (called Associated Keys). But the office declined to provide both in one database. Instead, the division directed us to its online lookup system which allows residents to search one business at a time.
As a result, the Gazette looked up more than 900 retail and medical marijuana stores individually on the office’s web page to compile the database that the newspaper is now making available to the public. The list does not include the owners of grow or infused-product businesses.