A few hours after dawn one recent morning, Flying W Ranch owner Leigh Ann Wolfe looked out onto the horizon, her eyes wandering over rolling hills spangled with regenerating greenery and jagged natural rock formations jutting like apricot-hued sentinels into Colorado Springs' northwestern skyline.

It was a view from the ranch once without interruption, she said, but now a gray, domed concrete water tank also protrudes into the sky. She fixed her gaze on it.

"It is front and center," she said. "People do ask about it. They really want to know, 'What is that?' Because it is built in such an obtrusive way. It looks like Mars. They have come to the Flying W for an evening of Old West entertainment ... and this is the first thing they see."

In recent months, crews have been building the new Wilson water tank for Colorado Springs Utilities in the nearby Mountain Shadows neighborhood west of the intersection of Wilson Road and Alabaster Way. The city-owned utility is replacing the aging, flat-topped 5 million-gallon steel tank located just north of the new container.

While some neighbors consider the new tank an eyesore, that's not why many are upset, they said.

"It's 20 feet higher than it was supposed to be," Mountain Shadows resident Thad Zylka said by phone last week.

The development plan for the project, which the city administratively approved in June 2022, limits the new tank's height to no more than 45 feet. Residents said when they saw crews put up scaffolding in mid-June to attach the dome, they were shocked to see it was much taller, around 60 feet high.

"You can see this out of every part of my house," Mountain Shadows resident Larry Starr said Thursday, leading Gazette journalists through his dining, kitchen and living rooms, then up a flight of stairs to an outdoor balcony. The structure was visible through the windows of each room and on each floor. Right outside Starr's backyard, the sound of concrete and other construction trucks moving materials on the 3.6-acre site broke the midday quiet.

"Will they devalue our lifestyle, our well-being, our neighborhood? It doesn't feel real good with the kids out there on the back patio with the big tank over their heads," he said.

Residents said they are most upset Colorado Springs Utilities did not "properly" follow the city's process for land use applications. The utility is now formally proposing a major modification to the approved development plan with city planners in order to reconcile the height difference, but the agency only did so after neighbors objected to the water tank's actual height. It did not come to the city with the plan modifications before the dome was installed, they said.

"They didn't in any way follow the process that they were legally supposed to follow, but worse than that, they deceived us during the process," Wolfe said. "They knew they were getting away with something."

The approved development plan shows the tank walls would be built 36 feet high with a 4-foot dome and a top vent, making the structure about 40 feet tall at its highest point. Modified development plans last updated July 19 show the tank walls to be built at 36 feet high with a 19-foot-tall dome and a top vent, for a finished maximum height of 60 feet.

In an emailed statement, city spokesman Max D'Onofrio said the city's planning department checks final project compliance once construction is completed and a certificate of occupancy requested.

"Before that final check, we learned of the height discrepancy of the Wilson tank. We informed Colorado Springs Utilities that a major modification to their development plan was required," he said.

Utilities did not comment directly on accusations it deceived residents. In an emailed statement, Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan said the new tank's design and height will improve water quality and require less maintenance.

"The design of the new tank resulted in a taller overall finished structure that maintains an elevation to support necessary water pressure. Unfortunately, we failed to communicate the accurate height to the neighborhood in a timely manner. The correct tank dimensions have been filed in an amended development plan submitted to city planning on July 18, which follows the city's process for approval," she added. "While we believe the new tank design is the most reliable and cost-effective solution for serving customers in the area well into the future, we regret that the height was not accurately communicated to its neighbors. We are re-visiting our processes to ensure better communication in the future."

Starr, an electrical engineer, said the tank's elevation won't support needed water pressure because planning documents show it's designed to hold the same amount of water as the old tank. Therefore, it will have the same amount of water pressure.

"It's not a bigger tank. It's a taller tank," he said. "... We should all have a concern that the people driving (this project) and spending our money are doing it in a way that is not according to the law and is impacting others. It isn't about us deciding whether a tank should come down or up. It's that we have people who aren't really doing what they're supposed to."

It was undetermined as of last week if city planners could administratively approve the modified plans or if they would go before the Planning Commission for public review. When development plans are approved by the city's planning staff, neither the Planning Commission nor City Council will hear the proposal during a public meeting unless an individual or a group appeals the city's administrative decision.

If the city denies the modification, "then it wouldn't be allowed to happen," D'Onofrio said. In that case, crews would need to build the tank at the approved height, no more than 45 feet.

The Planning and Development Department is still reviewing the modifications and has extended the public comment period from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28, D'Onofrio said.

Residents can submit their written comments on the proposed development plan amendment to city planner William Gray at [email protected].