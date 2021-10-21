Colorado Springs police have unduly targeted community organizers they don't agree with, a motion filed in mid-September to dismiss the charges against community activist Charles Johnson alleged.

Through methods including unwarranted surveillance, inconsistent prosecution and continued arrests, defense attorney Alison Blackwell alleged that Colorado Springs police have chilled or violated constitutional rights of protesters like Charles Johnson, an “outspoken opponent to police brutality” and a central figure in many recent Colorado Springs protests, in a motion filed to dismiss his cases.

Johnson is charged with several crimes in connection with protests he helped organize or attended in 2020 and 2021, including allegedly participating in a riot during a Pulpit Rock protest decrying the killing of De’Von Bailey, obstructing a highway during a Black Lives Matter protest that stretched across Interstate 25, and attempted robbery and disobeying public safety orders charges picked up during a July affordable housing protest.

The motion filed in September, which addresses three cases against Johnson stemming from three separate protests, calls for his charges to be dropped on the grounds that he’s been a victim of “outrageous governmental conduct,” according to the motion.

“The way they’re treating Charles is vastly different than the way they’re treating other people, because he’s so outspoken,” Blackwell said in an interview with The Gazette.

Johnson has been arrested or served with summons several times in connection with anti-police brutality or affordable housing protests, sometimes long after the protests happened, which Blackwell alleged were deliberate actions to “interfere with, monitor and, ultimately, discredit” Johnson in particular, along with others involved with the Chinook Center, a nonprofit dedicated to progressive community organization.

"The conduct of Colorado Springs police officers towards Mr. Johnson is outrageous, egregious, preposterous, and this court should find that Mr. Johnson is simply exercising his rights," Blackwell wrote in the motion.

After the affordable housing march in downtown Colorado Springs in late July, for example, Johnson was arrested and served with a summons to appear in court. When he showed up to the courthouse a month later, Blackwell said that over a dozen police officers were waiting to arrest him again on additional charges they said they found reviewing drone footage.

None of the other protesters who went to the courthouse that day, Blackwell said, were arrested.

“Why would they need to have drone footage of people after they're already on the sidewalk, after they comply with orders to get out of the street?” questioned Blackwell in a September interview.

Those tactics, as well as the inconsistent level of force used aren’t implemented by Colorado Springs police during other peaceful gatherings, Blackwell alleged.

“The challenge lies with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s decision to use the law as a mechanism to suppress free speech for protesters, while willfully choosing not to charge those protesting for Donald Trump’s failed run at a second presidency or anti-vaccination protesters,” Blackwell wrote in the motion. "This decision changed the law into a method that Colorado Springs uses to punish people the police force disagrees with."

Blackwell emphasized that in all three of the protests addressed in the motion, Johnson and fellow protesters had peacefully organized in public forums, like sidewalks, streets and I-25, which Blackwell argued was within their First Amendment rights.

“Any charge for obstructing traffic, I believe, is unconstitutional when you're protesting, because you're exercising your First Amendment right because of what you believe,” Blackwell said in an interview.

Police, she wrote in the motion, also had no reasonable suspicion that the Chinook Center, “a peaceful nonprofit,” was involved in criminal activity, adding that Johnson’s protesting did not present a clear danger of a riot or to public safety.

Nevertheless, Blackwell wrote, officers often showed up en force to break up the gatherings, charging protesters with obstructing traffic and with failing to obey public safety orders when they refused to disperse, which Blackwell argued was a right afforded to them by the First Amendment.

A Colorado Springs police spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment on the motion, and prosecutors haven’t yet filed a response to it, Blackwell said. A district judge has yet to set a date to make a ruling on the motion, leaving Johnson's case in limbo while it's being deliberated on.