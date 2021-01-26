El Paso County vaccine dashboard

El Paso County Public Health has launched a new online dashboard to track local COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including information about the current phase and priority groups, how many doses have been administered, how many immunization series have been completed, and the daily average of doses administered.

Visit elpasocountyhealth.org, for the vaccine dashboard, links and information about how and where to sign up to get a vaccine if you're eligible.