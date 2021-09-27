More than 100 students and parents from Academy District 20 staged walkouts and demonstrations on Monday in protest against the mask mandate the district announced Friday.

Carrying signs, placards and American flags, dozens of students stood outside Rampart and Pine Creek high schools, chanting and waving at passing cars while class was in session inside their respective school buildings.

Colorado Springs’ largest school district handed down the mask mandate on Friday afternoon, citing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines. More than 2,000 students and faculty members have been quarantined in the first six weeks of school, according to Superintendent Tom Gregory.

The mandate, which applies to all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status, went into effect Monday.

Students said they were protesting what they viewed as an infringement upon their right to make basic decisions about their own health.

“I think everyone should have their own choice on whether to wear a mask or not,” said Pine Creek sophomore Alexis Peterson.

“There are studies that show that masks don’t even help,” said Rampart junior Gia Vreeman. “They just make it more difficult to breathe. When you can't breathe normally, it’s hard to concentrate and focus.”

Other students expressed concern that the mask mandate will lead to other, more stringent restrictions.

“I lost my whole sophomore year because of this stuff,” said junior Taylor Mallory. “Classes, sports, activities, everything. I’m scared they’re going to screw up this year too.”

Students and parents also bristled at a perceived inconsistency in the mask mandate. According to the directive, students are allowed to remove their masks as they move from class to class during “passing periods.”

“That makes zero sense,” said Rampart junior Gia Vreeman. “If we’re really at risk without masks, why are we allowed to take them off in the halls?”

“Right — like COVID doesn’t spread in hallways,” said Pine Creek sophomore Isiah Chacon.

At around noon, a crowd gathered outside the District 20 administrative building on Chapel Hills Drive. Carrying signs with slogans like, “Let our children breathe,” and, “My child, my choice,” more than 50 district parents and students — some of whom appeared to be elementary school age — stood outside the main entrance and occasionally spilled into the parking area.

“We want our kids freed,” said organizer Jay Inman. “Forcing our kids to wear masks all day is basically child abuse.”

District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez said the mask mandate is part of a concentrated effort to keep kids in classrooms.

“We certainly respect everyone’s right to peacefully gather and protest," Cortez said. "But, we are not here to debate the effectiveness of masks or quarantines. We are required by state law to follow quarantine protocols."

"At this point, the only way to keep our students in school and out of quarantines is to move to a masking requirement," she added. "We cannot risk our schools being closed or moving back to remote learning.”